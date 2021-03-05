INTERLOCHEN — Joseph Morrissey calls it the snow globe of dance.
It’s a fitting description for Interlochen Arts Academy’s new lakeside dance studio in the context of a northern Michigan winter. It opened its doors — and windows — to in-person instruction last week.
For the students at ICA, however, the ‘snow globe of dance’ is simply their new classroom.
“You know, when you’re a kid, you look at the snow globe, you see the dancers in there,” said Morrissey, ICA’s Director of Dance. “That’s, in a way, what we feel like because the outside has really come in.”
The new studio marks a monumental step away from ICA’s Hildegarde Lewis Dance Building, a windowless building constructed in the 1950s with eight-foot ceilings that was formerly a basketball court.
Morrissey said the limitations the ceilings alone had on how he taught his classes made a new dance center satisfy two needs — an artistic one and a safety one.
“For instance, we’re doing Swan Lake in May. Finally we can rehearse the group of swans appropriately and no one has to worry about banging into each other,” Morrissey said. “It’s particularly nice right now in this time of COVID where we have to maintain a distance.
“I think dancers dance much better when they feel more free to do so when they when they’re unlimited. So this building has provided, I would say, limitless opportunities and options for dancers to literally soar.”
What came as of a result: a $7.8 million, 25,905 square-foot studio designed by the Boston-based architecture firm Flansburgh Architects. That same firm designed a studio at Jacob’s Pillow in Massachusetts, known in the dance community for hosting the oldest internationally acclaimed summer dance festival in the U.S.
“I sort of used my ties there to leverage this connection,” Morrissey said. “Jacob’s Pillow has mountains, we have lakes.”
Specifically, The Dance Center’s four new studios are outfitted with sprung-wood floors, Marley flooring, industry standard barres, air conditioning, professional lighting grids (or shades for a theatrical effect) and state-of-the-art sound systems. The three upper-level studios boast 16-foot ceiling heights, while the lower-level studio is 11 feet tall.
The glass walls also allow visitors to watch rehearsals without disrupting class. All four studios are visible from the Dance Center’s main lobby.
“The idea is not that the dancers are on display, but to showcase all of the hard work that goes into dance,” Flansburgh CEO and project architect David Croteau said in a press release.
The studio is on deck to be formally dedicated later in the summer because of COVID-19 protocols, and it will mark the end of a 30-year, $83 million campus-wide infrastructure project. The next step is renovating the Hildegarde Lewis studio now that the new dance building is open for instruction.
Morrissey, who took over as ICA’s Director of Dance in 2015, has been vocal for revitalizing Interlochen’s dance facilities since his arrival. Dance students at ICA would oftentimes meet in other studios on campus because its own 70-year-old studios just weren’t enough.
“The fact of the matter is we were beyond due for change with the program,” Morrissey said, adding that he felt like leadership was rooting for a change along with him.
The studio opened for classes after a two-month break on Feb. 22.
George Loheac, a junior at ICA from New Jersey who focuses on ballet, was awestruck as he joined his wide-eyed and masked classmates walking through the doors.
“Dance is all about the body’s movements in space and time, the chemistry, the symmetry of the building,” Loheac said. “The design of it gives me a sense that I’m dancing in an open space of nature.”
Loheac said on that particular Monday the sun just took over the room. “It just made barre and center of ballet class a lot more enjoyable and, like, I felt more awake and present in that environment,” he said.
When the excitement faded down, Morrissey rolled up his sleeves, and began class with a casual request: “Let’s get to work.”
“This building is such a compliment to the ongoing great programming that these students are getting here,” Morrissey said. “They’re getting to do great productions. They’re grading great guest artists, even some guest artists who are virtual. They’re getting all this great exposure. But now the scale is more balanced that they actually have a home to be proud of. And it evens everything out.”
