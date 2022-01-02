MANCELONA — A new store is slated to open inside Mancelona High School when students return to their classrooms in January, following winter break.
Everything in the store has the same price tag — free.
The Iron Vault free store was created by two Mancelona women and a high school teacher with the goal of helping students find their self-worth and reach their highest potential.
Inspired by the success of Kalkaska High School’s Karen’s Pantry, which was established in memory of Karen Hodgman, the Iron Vault will be a convenient source of food, hygiene items and clothing. In providing for these basic needs, the store helps eliminate physical barriers that might otherwise interfere with socialization, education, and success.
“Students can come into the store and take what they need,” said Kathy Pecar Lightbody, one of the adults overseeing the store and keeping the shelves stocked. “One section of the store has a locker for men, and another for the ladies, and each has a supply of toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, soap, shampoo, antiperspirant and other toiletries.”
Clothing selections available in the store include pants, shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, coats and undergarments. Most clothing is brand new, though gently-used clothing may be offered as well. Some individual items are discreetly packaged, making the shopping process more private.
A food shelf of healthy snacks and individual meals ensures students have the nutrition they need. Granola bars, fruit packs, pasta and sauce, soup, canned vegetables, and juice are just some of the foods incorporated in the Iron Vault.
Michele Scott is the other organizer of the new venture. She says some students are home by themselves on weekends, while parents are working.
“We want to make sure students have food for the weekend,” she said. “So we’ve got reusable cloth shopping bags that we’ll pack with individual servings of foods that are quick and convenient for them to prepare on their own.”
Weekend food bags will be packed and sent home on Thursdays. Students return the reusable bags to the store the following week.
The store will operate completely on the donations and financial support of caring businesses and individuals. New clothing, toiletry items and other items that benefit students may be dropped off at Gill-Roy’s Hardware in Mancelona.
The Iron Vault accepts cash donations which will allow the organizers to purchase specific items of need. Cash donations can be made payable to Mancelona Schools Iron Vault, PO Box 619, Mancelona, MI 49659. There’s also an Amazon web page where shoppers can choose from a list of select items that can be sent directly to the store, in care of the high school.
“Socks, hats, gloves, shoes and boots are all needed,” said Lightbody.
According to Scott, the most useful food items would be nutritional, individually packaged, non-perishable, and simple to prepare.
“Single serving packages of nuts or trail mixes, peanut butter and crackers, and containers of macaroni and cheese and other pastas are ideal,” said Scott.
The Iron Vault opens Jan. 4 and will be open two days a week, staffed by students and managed by adult volunteers in the community.
For more information about the store or how to make donations, join the Iron Vault Mancelona private Facebook group for links to the Amazon wish list, and QR codes. Contact Kathy Lightbody by phone or text at 313-587-6677 or Michele Scott at 231-350-6367.
Emails may be sent to ironvault@mancelonaschools.org.
