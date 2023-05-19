A podcast written and produced by Michael Livingston about the Michigan National Guard's proposed expansion of Camp Grayling has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.
The winning episode, "Nature vs. National Security," focused on the Guard's request to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to expand Camp Grayling for cyber warfare training.
The podcast by Livingston was broadcast on Interlochen Public Radio on Sept. 2, 2022 as part of the "Points North" series. The episode was edited by Dan Wanchsura, Morgan Springer and other members of the IPR newsroom.
Livingston is a Report for America corps member whose work also appears in the Traverse City Record-Eagle as he covers rural life in northern Michigan for IPR.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. They are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.
"Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism," stated a release announcing the winners.
IPR also won Murrow awards in four other categories. View the complete list of Region 7 winners here.
Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. These winners are automatically considered for a national award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.
