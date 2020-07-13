ACME — Investigators say a customer brandished a knife in reaction to a Meijer employee's efforts to encourage him to follow the store's mask wearing policy.
The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department records. Deputies investigating the matter as a felonious assault.
The employee who reported the incident told deputies the man responded by brandishing a black, 4-inch blade as she informed him of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency order regarding face mask enforcement.
On Friday, Whitmer announced a more stringent statewide policy on mask wearing in businesses and crowded public spaces after numbers of detected COVID-19 cases in the state continued to rise. The executive order includes misdemeanor penalties for people who choose not to wear masks where required, and carries potential licensing repercussions for non-compliant businesses.
That didn't go into effect until Monday, however -- Sheriff's Department Lt. Chris Oosse said the incident likely concerned a similar store policy.
The matter started soon after the man walked into the store without a mask, Oosse said. An employee told deputies she asked him several times to put on a mask while shopping, and he repeatedly refused. She asked a final time and the man, who was agitated, brandished folding pocket knife. She stepped back and called 911.
No one was injured during the incident, Oosse said.
The man left the store before deputies arrived, and sheriff's investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the store, according to sheriff's records. Sheriff's officials in a Facebook post Monday asked for public assistance identifying a "person of interest" in a felonious assault investigation stemming from a Sunday afternoon incident at the Acme Meijer store.
A still image from surveillance footage shows a man listed as the person of interest, who appears middle-aged, wearing a ball cap and blue T-shirt. He has brown hair and facial hair, and wears glasses. He matches descriptions given by witnesses, Oosse said.
Anyone with more information should call Deputy Dave Suhy at 231-995-5000.
