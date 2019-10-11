TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators are on the hunt for whoever spray-painted thousands of dollars of damage on an Old Mission Peninsula development sign.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies took on the case after property owners discovered bright yellow spray paint reading “land rape” on their future subdivision’s stone-hewn sign Wednesday evening.
Trail cameras captured — albeit blurry — images of the apparent culprit and his vehicle, which were shared with investigators and local media by Kyle O’Grady, vice president of the O’Grady Development company.
It’s a growing frustration for developers — Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless said deputies have looked into similar instances this summer surrounding the lakeshore lot at Bluff and Boursaw roads, dubbed The 81 on East Bay. He noted near-identical writings — also in yellow spray paint — found on the road outside the O’Gradys’ home and scrawled on their seawall.
“It sounds like there’s been a protest over the past while they’ve been doing this development,” Fewless said.
He wasn’t sure if the writings are the work of one person or several, however, and hesitated to call the instances related.
The crimes likely fall into felony territory, Fewless said — any malicious destruction of property past $1,000 tends to, he said, and penalties increase with the dollar amount.
O’Grady estimates the damage at $50,000.
“You can power-wash and paint over it all you want, the signs will never be the same again,” he said.
O’Grady said he suspects the culprit lives nearby or drives through regularly, as the sign’s lettering had just been finished earlier that day. He believes the recurring spray paintings are related.
“This is a sick man who needs to be apprehended immediately,” O’Grady wrote in an email.
The Sheriff’s Department investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips should call central dispatch at 231-922-4550.
— Reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this report.
