BINGHAM — A Petoskey man was arrested after investigators said he attempted to break into a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom with “questionable” intentions.
Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at about 1:20 a.m. Friday of a suspected breaking and entering, according to a release.
The call came from a home on East Meadowbrook Drive in Elmwood Township after a man woke to strange noises from his 13-year-old daughter’s room. He looked outside to see a man’s foot dangling from the deck outside her window.
The man made a run for it after realizing he’d been spotted, and further inspection revealed he’d removed the screen from the girl’s window, the release stated.
Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and discovered the man’s car near the family’s home, according to the release. They discovered the 21-year-old man himself soon after that.
Investigators said they discovered he’d driven to the home to pick up the girl for “questionable purposes,” and that he and the 13-year-old had been speaking online.
He was arrested on suspicion of enticing a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Leelanau County prosecutors are reviewing the case.
