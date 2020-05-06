TRAVERSE CITY — A cause of death is yet to be determined for a man found dead in the woods near Keystone Road, investigators said Wednesday.
Autopsy results are pending for the man, who was identified by a medical examiner as Samuel Robert-David Cenci, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark.
Cenci, a 35-year-old Kalkaska resident, hadn’t been seen since April 8.
A witness found Cenci’s body Monday, Clark said. Investigators had been searching near the area after someone called in a sighting of the man, he added.
Nothing at the scene has led investigators to suspect foul play.
“Obviously our deputies are still following up with other people, they’re completing search warrants and we’re waiting for additional autopsy results,” Clark said Wednesday. “But there was nothing as of right now from the information we’ve collected that indicates that.”
The incident remains under investigation.
