TRAVERSE CITY — Samuel Cenci disappeared nearly a month ago.
On Monday, investigators finally found him.
The 35-year-old Kalkaska man’s body was discovered in a wooded area near Keystone and Hammond roads, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark said Wednesday.
Deputies had been assisting Kalkaska County investigators with the search.
“We had gathered some information at the end of last week that he may have been seen in the area,” Clark said.
Investigators flew drones over the forest just west of Keystone and had deputies surveying the area in an attempt to find witnesses in the hours before the discovery, he added.
One of those sources called back Monday evening — they’d found a body.
Cenci was last seen getting into a vehicle with four other people. He’d told a friend he was going to camp near Traverse City, and investigators suspect he had plans to visit the Boardman River area.
Family and friends hadn’t heard from the 35-year-old since, and eventually filed a missing person’s report after a failed attempt to check on him.
Clark said no remnants of a tent or other camping gear were found near Cenci’s body.
Investigators still are awaiting the results of a Tuesday autopsy conducted in Kalamazoo. No cause of death has been released, but Clark said neither Cenci’s body nor the scene indicated foul play. He also couldn’t say whether drugs were involved — a toxicology report won’t be available for at least a couple weeks.
“Obviously our deputies are still following up with other people, they’re completing search warrants and we’re waiting for additional autopsy results,” Clark said. “There was no information gathered yet, nor were there any observations at the scene that would lead us to believe there were any suspicious circumstances or foul play.”
He said more details of the autopsy would likely be released Thursday.
Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford did not return a call for comment Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department at 231-995-5000.
