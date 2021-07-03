TRAVERSE CITY — A federal initiative to investigate the shuttered sites of government-funded Native American boarding schools has elicited both support and skepticism from tribal leaders and elders in Michigan.
The U.S. Department of the Interior will “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of policies that for more than a century forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, according to a recent announcement by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
The announcement of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative arrives on the heels of a month of discoveries of unmarked graves at similar boarding school sites in Canada. The wave began when officials found the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. And since more than 1,200 more unmarked graves have been discovered at six boarding school sites both in the U.S. and Canada.
In a written statement to the Record-Eagle, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, tribal chairman David Arroyo said the move by the U.S. Department of the Interior to conduct a comprehensive investigation is “imperative in working toward the truth of the neglect and abuse suffered by Native American children who attended these schools.”
He pointed out the resulting historical trauma of those who survived into adulthood and how it has lasting effects on tribal communities.
To date, the U.S. has not formally acknowledged the damage caused by its school policies and has historically refused to provide an accounting of the children who went missing or the deaths that occurred at the hundreds of boarding schools it funded nationwide.
Dave Corey, tribal citizen and council member of the Little River Band of Odawa Indians said the slow recognition “is not a past oversight.”
He called the past atrocities at boarding schools “blatant’’ cover-ups by the government and churches, because “they (federal government) knew what they were doing when they put those policies in to eradicate us.”
He said despite his misgivings he hopes only good comes from the investigations and it brings healing to tribal communities. He hopes the investigation is a “moving into the light” and acknowledgment of the country and church’s crimes against Indigenous families.
The policies that guided and funded the boarding schools were an effort to assimilate Indigenous people and solve what government officials perceived as an “Indian problem.”
The U.S. and Canada forcibly removed Indigenous children from their families and communities starting in the late 1800s. The schools were part of an eradication effort that targeted Native American tribes. Army General Richard Pratt founded the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in 1879 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the first of many non-reservation boarding schools for Native Americans that operated with the motto “kill the Indian, save the man.”
The government-funded schools were designed to strip Indigenous children of their cultural identity and often were run by churches.
Addressing the ongoing reality of forced assimilation through residential boarding schools offers hope for some Anishinaabek community members.
“Our community needs to heal, the silence is what’s killing our people,” said Deleta Smith, 67.
The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians elder attended Holy Child Boarding School in Harbor Springs during the 1950s and 1960s. She left the school after fifth grade. Nine of her 10 siblings attended the school as well as did her late father, Roland Petoskey.
She recalls violent incidents she endured at the hands of the nuns who operated the school. When she was in second grade, one of the nuns threw a shoe at Smith’s head in an attempt to hit her, but Smith ducked causing the shoe to catch the corner of her eye and “bust it open.”
Smith said she still has a scar near her eye.
It took her a long time to begin sharing what she endured during the time she spent at Holy Child, but she said she began feeling it was time after her father died.
“I always knew as a little girl going through what I did that I was going to talk about what happened to me one day,” Smith said.
She believes recognition is the first step in starting the dialogue. She said she doesn’t believe justice can be served, but healing can begin to take place.
“I just want to see my community heal from these boarding schools,” she said.
Some communities are grateful for Haaland’s launch into a formal investigation, but others are frustrated at the federal government’s “blatant neglect,” said Shannon Martin, tribal citizen and leader of the Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Potawatomi Indians.
Martin said the Meriam Report, a commissioned investigation by the Institute for Government Research in 1928, documented the conditions of Indigneous people throughout the country.
The report showed “paternalism” of the federal government since the passage of the Dawes Act of 1887 to be a national scandal. It outlined the poverty and poor living conditions on Indian reservations, disease and death rates and the grossly inadequate care of Indigneous children at the government-funded boarding and residential schools.
“It’s nearly 100 years later. The collusions and cover up this country has perpetuated on our people is absolutely shameful,” Martin wrote in a statement to the Record-Eagle.
