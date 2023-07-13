WILLIAMSBURG — Police are on the trail of intruders who caused more than $50,000 in damage to the MI Local Hops Clubhouse in Williamsburg, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office officials said. And they're using high-tech cameras to do it.
Lt. Roy Raska said the department first received a call about the vandalism Tuesday at 12:12 p.m.
The initial investigation conducted by the Acme Township deputy showed that intruders broke all the furniture in the clubhouse and threw items through the windows. In total, they caused at least $50,000 to $60,000 in damage to the building.
Raska said, while there was a lot of damage to the clubhouse, deputies have concluded nothing was stolen.
The destruction of property took place sometime between July 3 and July 11, the day it was reported. Since the building is not used every day, deputies are trying to determine exactly when the destruction took place.
About 24 hours after police were first notified, the owner of MI Local Hops, Michael Moran, posted photos and a statement on social media about the destruction.
One of the photos shows people getting out of a black Jeep on the property.
"Has anyone seen this Jeep rolling around Williamsburg, Acme, or Traverse City area? These people could be responsible for absolutely destroying our clubhouse which hosts Hop Camp every year for our brewing customers," Moran's statement said. "This was the High Pointe golf course clubhouse back in the day. Photos of the Jeep are from the new High Pointe golf course property.
"Once these people realized they were found, they pulled shirts over their heads. If you have information, please direct message me and we’ll forward you on to the investigating officer. Just want to get the word out."
The post noted that the intruders "were nice enough to leave their calling card “FERDA” on a table," which is a slang reference to 'for the boys.'
Sheriff's deputies said they will be requesting felony destruction of property and breaking and entering charges from the prosecutor's office in their final report.
The cause of the attack is still under investigation, but Raska confirmed that the sheriff's office has identified a vehicle of interest in the case. He did not say whether the black Jeep from Moran's photo was that vehicle.
However, Raska did say the clubhouse didn't have any cameras installed, so the pictures came from a construction crew that has been doing work on the property.
The sheriff's office detective bureau will be using newly installed Flock Safety cameras in their investigative efforts for the first time, Raska noted.
Earlier this year East Bay, Peninsula and Garfield townships approved the installation of 27 of these automated license plate reader cameras, or ALPRs.
In addition to capturing photos of each license plate on the vehicles that drive by, they are using a technology that the parent company, Flock Safety, calls a “vehicle fingerprint.”
Company representatives previously told the Record-Eagle this technology will allow law enforcement personnel to search for vehicle make, type, color, license plate, state, covered plates, missing plates and any other atypical features, such as bumper stickers or bike racks.
State records from the National Conference of State Legislatures show that, thus far, 16 states have adopted laws that limit the use of ALPR cameras. Michigan is not one of them.
Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is not the first law enforcement agency in the state to sign contracts with Flock.
Prior detective bureau Capt. Randy Fewless said the cameras also are used by police in metropolitan Detroit and Kent County, and that Michigan State Police are looking into using these devices on freeways throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.