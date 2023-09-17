Beginning this week and continuing over the course of the next few months, CNHI reporters will look at the many ways artificial intelligence – often called AI – is being used and concerns about its current and future use.
So, what exactly is AI?
In an article on the Popular Science website in February, Daniela Rus, director of the computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, defined AI this way: “Artificial intelligence is about the science and engineering of making machines with human-like characteristics in how they see the world, how they move, how they play games, even how they learn.”
Siri and Alexa use a technology powered by AI. On Facebook or other social media sites, AI is gauging user preferences and suggesting pertinent material.
This, as we’ll report, can be a matter of concern for some. Those who use Waze or some other GPS system are using AI. Businesses use it for some forms of customer service. In education, AI is being used in areas ranging from lesson planning to virtual tutoring and collaborative learning. Ethical concerns include students using AI to complete assignments. There is software that can combat that, but it is not foolproof.
Health care, the military, finance and banking, emergency response and journalism are among areas this series will touch on.
The same technology that can suggest a fun or newsworthy video to watch online or help avoid a traffic jam can also be used to provide seriously flawed — and fake — information on important issues. These aspects of AI will be addressed in the series.
Today, the focus is on business; the breakthroughs and the challenges created by AI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.