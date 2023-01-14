INTERLOCHEN — Emily Umbarger has hopes that, one day, everything at the Interlochen Center for the Arts campus will be powered by locally sourced renewable energy.
Right now, ICA has just a few solar panels on campus powering their greenhouse, and most of the campus operations run on fossil fuels, according to Umbarger, who is the arts academy’s director of sustainability.
However, with ICA’s most recent commitment to sustainability, Umbarger’s hopes for a clean energy-powered ICA are getting closer to being within reach.
ICA has pledged to use locally sourced renewable energy from Consumers Energy to power 30 percent of its campus operations for 10 years.
Those 10 years are likely to start closer to 2025, because the renewable energy grid they will be using has not yet been built.
Through the Large Customer Renewable Energy Program, Consumers Energy, which provides energy to 6.8 million Michiganders, helps big businesses become more sustainable. General Motors, Comcast and the state of Michigan are among their other big clients.
Big businesses and organizations like ICA opting into using clean energy has helped renewable energy grow rapidly.
Consumers Energy has built renewable energy grids throughout Michigan, and ICA’s participation is enabling the company to build more and grow their capacity to provide renewable energy to businesses in Michigan, said Eric Clinton, Consumers Energy renewable energy program director.
“The level of interest, the demand that we are seeing in the marketplace right now, is dramatically accelerating,” Clinton said.
Participation from ICA and other big businesses also will hopefully show others that using clean energy is practical and doable, said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy’s media relations manager.
“When someone like Interlochen makes a commitment like this, people take notice,” Wheeler said. “Because Interlochen is so well known, and such a prominent community member, people will see their example and hopefully then begin to see what they can do on their own.”
ICA’s participation also is helping the team at Consumers Energy reach their own clean-energy goals, Clinton said.
For ICA, the commitment to powering 30 percent of campus operations with renewable energy is one more step in following through with their commitment to being more sustainable.
It also presents a good opportunity to become a model for other schools and their own students, Umbarger said.
In 2016, Interlochen’s Board of Trustees adopted a sustainability resolution, pledging to “create an environmentally friendly and sustainable campus.” In the years since, the arts academy has taken on a lot of new projects to follow through with that pledge.
“Since our founding, Interlochen has been committed to protecting and preserving the natural beauty of our lakes and forests,” said ICA President Trey Devey in a statement. “Powering our campus with Michigan-made clean energy is an important next step in our sustainability journey.”
In the past few years, ICA has built a botanical lab and community garden, developed campus-wide recycling and composting programs, installed water-saving appliances and restroom fixtures, established sustainability education programs and donated thousands of pounds of organic fruits and vegetables to a local food pantry. In 2019, ICA was the only Michigan school recognized as a Green Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education for those efforts.
Umbarger and her team in the sustainability department always have lots of ideas for ways that ICA can continue this work, she said. By the end of this year, ICA will release its first-ever formalized climate action plan, which will include a list of goals that ICA hopes to accomplish by 2028, its 100th year anniversary, and strategies for accomplishing those goals, she said.
Each of their sustainability projects have presented an opportunity to make sustainability seem achievable to ICA students, and change the narrative from one of “doom and gloom” to one of “hope and possibility,” Umbarger said.
“Even something as simple as composting, when you break it down, and you make it understandable for young people, then they grow up with these habits as just part of their life, and it’ll impact the next generation and so on,” Umbarger said. “And I think the extra cool thing about being at Interlochen, is that our students are all artists. So, many of them are able to learn these important things about making change, and then they use their art as the vehicle for telling that story.”
Right now, Consumers Energy is in the request-for-proposal process of building the new renewable energy grid that ICA will use, Clinton said. It’s likely to be completed by 2025.
