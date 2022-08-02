TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking at a later move-in for its new Montessori school on Franke Road after a series of delays in inspections by the state stalled forward movement on the project.
Since construction for the Montessori school began in April 2021, the project has been marked by shortages, both national and statewide, in labor and supplies.
By November 2021, labor and supply shortages in the construction industry set the project 11 to 14 weeks behind schedule. The school district had planned for a mid-year move-in in January 2023.
In the spring, TCAPS sought and received approval from the state of Michigan to start Montessori school classes before Labor Day to add more days to Christmas break to allow staff time to complete the move. Now, TCAPS is considering elongating the school’s 2023 spring break and moving in then, or pushing move-in to fall 2023.
Delays in inspections by the state as a result of a shortage of state inspectors have proven to be the most substantial issue the project has faced in recent weeks.
To help make the final decision, TCAPS sent a survey on July 28 to Montessori school parents and staff to gauge the amount of interest in moving into the school before the close of the 2022-23 school year — and whether parents would still be willing to start before Labor Day.
The survey’s recipients have until Aug. 5 to complete it, said Superintendent John VanWagoner.
The building’s construction crew is looking to complete the project by late December, and current progress indicates that that will be the case, but there is a possibility that completion will come even later. Although the building’s substantial completion is planned for Dec. 23, TCAPS will still have final touches to add and final inspections to complete before the school can be used for classes.
It’s possible that the building will not be ready before Spring break, but VanWagoner said that would mean further serious issues and delays.
At a July 27 meeting of the TCAPS board of education finance committee, Trustee Matthew Anderson pointed out that the latest updates on the project are very different from what the administration had indicated in June.
“What happened in the last month?” Anderson said.
Paul Thwing, TCAPS director of capital projects and planning, said there are two areas of the building that are the primary causes of the delay: the A-wing and the gymnasium.
In the gym, the construction site’s builders came to question the structural integrity of a portion of the gym wall, VanWagoner said in an interview. Going back and fixing the issue set that part of the construction back.
On the other hand, completion of the A-wing — which makes up about a fifth of the building, VanWagoner said — has been stalled as the construction crew is waiting on inspections that are necessary to move forward.
Trustees and administrators agreed that the delays are frustrating and it’s important to get parent input on a new start date.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill said she’s also still worried about the building’s furniture coming in on time as well as a pending state inspection from the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office for the building’s licensed child care, which takes some time.
During the meeting, Thwing praised the local contractors and builders that have worked on the new school building. Many of them have other projects that have begun to overlap with the Montessori school because of its delays, he said.
“They’ve been part of the solution to keeping things going,” Thwing said.
VanWagoner said there also is still a possibility that TCAPS will host walkthroughs of the building for parents to get a glimpse at the work that’s been done with their taxpayer dollars and students to see their future school. But walkthroughs are contingent on approval from the state of Michigan to have occupants in the building.
The Franke Road building will be designed around the structure of a true Montessori school, unlike the Glen Loomis building in which the Montessori school is currently operating.
Once it’s ready to open, 500 to 550 students will occupy the new building, which will serve toddlers through 8th grade.
“It will still be fun when we open it,” VanWagoner said. “It will still be an awesome place.”
