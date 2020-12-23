TRAVERSE CITY — Larry Inman spent much of Monday clearing out his Lansing office before packing up his truck and leaving for Traverse City on Tuesday.
Inman has a little more than a week left in his tenure as the Republican representative of Michigan’s 104th District, one that saw him face federal corruption charges, a recall effort and public revelations about his addictions to opioids and fentanyl. His departure will mark the first time in nearly three decades Inman has not held public office, having spent 22 years as a Grand Traverse County commissioner and the last six in the state legislature.
As a parting gift, Inman’s fellow Republican representatives welcomed him back to the party’s caucus and did so in good standing.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Inman said, adding that many of his fellow representatives offered their support in the last year. “I can only assume they felt it was time for me to come back to the family — in good standing and leave in good standing.”
Republicans booted Inman from the caucus and locked him out of his office in May 2019 after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted extortion, bribery and lying to a federal agent related to accusations he offered to sell his vote for $30,000 in 2018.
Inman faced trial last December. Jurors found him not guilty of lying to an FBI agent about the illegal quid pro quo but could not render a verdict on the extortion and bribery counts. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, who oversaw the proceedings and trial last year, declared a mistrial on those charges.
U.S. District Attorney Christopher O’Connor is pushing for a retrial on those counts, but Jonker wrote in a July 17 order that the court has “serious questions about whether the evidence in this case is sufficient to sustain a conviction on” the remaining felony charges.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s defense attorney, submitted a 10-page July 31 arguing the government provided insufficient evidence at the trial and that its case will “not get any stronger” upon retrial. O’Connor, in a response brief filed in August, said Cooke failed to meet the “very high burden” that a rational jury could acquit Inman beyond a reasonable doubt.
Both sides continue to wait for Jonker’s ruling on the competing motions, but Cooke said the COVID-19 pandemic has swamped the court system.
“We’re just hanging fire until the court makes a decision,” Cooke said. “There’s not a lot we can do to move the system forward faster.”
Inman said he is happy to give Jonker as much time as needed to explore dismissing the charges.
“We are not in any hurry, but I’d obviously like to have it done sooner rather than later so I can regain back my personal life, my career and my integrity,” Inman said.
Some in the public feel it won’t be that simple.
Sondra Hardy, who, along with Staci Haag, led the petition to recall Inman last year said Inman’s reinstatement is nothing more than a token gesture, a Christmas gift given during “an emotional time of the year.”
Despite Hardy and Haag submitting more than 14,000 signatures, the recall still fell short of the necessary 12,201 to force a special election after many signatures were invalidated during verification.
Although Hardy said Inman’s reinstatement is disappointing, she hopes his alleged misdeeds will still serve as a lesson to others “about the necessity of being honest and not trying to put something over on someone else so that it will favor you at the expense of representing your constituents.”
Hardy does not expect Inman to “face a very happy life” after he leaves office, and she doubts he will consider running for elected office ever again.
“I’d be horrified that he paid so little attention to what he did and how many people signed petitions indicating they felt his behavior was reprehensible,” Hardy said. “I really hope he doesn’t put himself and the rest of us in that position.”
Inman said his “type-A personality” won’t allow him to sit in a chair for more than five minutes and that he has to do something to keep himself busy. That “something,” however, isn’t likely to include putting his name on a ballot — although it could include government work.
“It’s been kind of a way of life for me,” he said. “In these 28 years, I think I’ve had a great run serving the public and enjoying the trust they gave me.”
Republican John Roth will take over the 104th come the new year, and Inman expects the former chairman of the Grand Traverse Republican Party to “do a great job.”
“Six years went awful fast for me,” Inman said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it was sad leaving my office.”
