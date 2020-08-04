GRAND RAPIDS — Nearly eight months after State Rep. Larry Inman was found not guilty of lying to federal agents about an illegal quid pro quo, Inman’s attorney is asking a U.S. district judge to dismiss two remaining federal corruption charges.
Inman faced three federal charges — attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent — in his December 2019 trial in Grand Rapids. Jurors acquitted Inman of the lying charge but could not come to a consensus on the extortion and bribery counts.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, who oversaw the proceedings and trial last year, declared a mistrial on those counts.
Christopher Cooke submitted a 10-page brief Friday claiming the prosecution, led by Christopher O’Connor and Ronald Stella, provided insufficient evidence at the trial and that its case will “not get any stronger” upon retrial.
Jonker wrote in a July 17 order that the court has “serious questions about whether the evidence in this case is sufficient to sustain a conviction on” the felony charges of attempted extortion and bribery.
“This case presented two competing narratives,” Jonker wrote. “An inartful, yet permissible, effort of obtaining campaign dollars on the one hand, and impermissible attempted extortion and solicitation of a bribe on the other.”
The federal indictment accused Inman of offering a vote for sale in the 2018 vote to repeal of the state’s prevailing wage law. He was accused of sending text messages to members of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights on June 3, 2018, seeking $30,000 in exchange for his “no” vote on the effort to repeal the state law, which sets wage and benefit rates paid to construction workers on state projects.
The union publicly opposed the repeal.
Cooke called the case “extensive and complex” examination of the meaning of “quid pro quo” and whether a text message is “pure speech or a substantial step” in violating federal law. He argued the court is in the best position to rule after all of the evidence was heard in the trial and the briefs that followed the jury’s decision. Cooke called the evidence submitted by O’Connor and Stella “very limited.”
A text exchange between Inman and Dan Pero, whom Cooke refers to as a longtime Michigan politico, offers that Inman was pressured to vote “yes” or risk losing financial support from the party.
Pero’s text message to Inman said: “You’re on the edge pal. ... If you become a no vote on (prevailing wage), there’s zero incentive for the big PACs to write you a check. ... I don’t see how you can get enough dough from in your district to fight. ... My gut tells me your analysis will see you lose in November because you won’t have enough lettuce to feed the rabbits.”
Inman responded that it was “very rare” for him to vote against his party, adding that when he does, he does it for “principal reasons.”
Pero told Inman that he didn’t judge him for the way he voted, but that the “check writers” would.
“It is easy to see how he (Pero) was pressuring (Inman) and, frankly, the other Republicans who were on the fence, about how to vote,” Cooke said. “A ‘yes’ vote gets you funding. A ‘no’ votes starves you out of your office.”
Cooke argues in his brief that Inman “stood his ground” with Pero and only changed his vote to save two fellow Republican representatives from losing their seats because of their potential “no” votes. Cooke also said integral witnesses in the case were never interviewed by the FBI or called to the stand.
The court must consider whether or not the prosecution found “essential elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cooke said.
O’Connor could not be reached for comment, but the prosecution must file a response brief to Jonker’s order and Cooke’s brief no later than Aug. 21.
Inman said he is encouraged by Jonker looking into dismissing the remaining charges, saying it provides a ray of hope for the state representative. Inman also said he knows there are “legal techinicalities and issues that present themselves with these kind of motions.”
“It’s not over yet, but I’m hoping to get this thing cleared up so I can get my life back and my career back,” Inman said. “That’s my hope.”
