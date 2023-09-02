TRAVERSE CITY — A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to Grand Rapids after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash Thursday night, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash in Long Lake Township was reported at 8:44 p.m., Sgt. Roy Raska said. An SUV and a Honda Odyssey crashed at the intersection of North Long Lake Road and West Long Lake Road. The force of the collision caused one of the cars to flip over.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle entering the intersection from West Long Lake Road was at fault, Raska said.
Three ambulances came to the scene; two of the passengers were determined to have critical injuries. One of those passengers was the boy who was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as a “precautionary measure,” Raska said.
The sheriff’s office did not have additional information about the drivers or other passengers.
Raska confirmed no arrests were made at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
