LANSING — Ingham County Judge Clinton Canady III gave the Iron Pig Smokehouse a glimmer of hope Thursday morning in the latest development of a three-month legal battle with state regulators.
Canady kept a temporary restraining order for The Iron Pig Smokehouse effective until at least Feb. 12 and will wait a week before he issues a preliminary injunction.
The earliest Canady’s preliminary injunction order could come is Wednesday.
He said that should give the restaurant’s owner, Ian Murphy, time to either obtain a new food license, or perhaps ask the Administrative Law Judge to reconsider the reason why he suspended the original food license. Canady was unable to rule on the reasons for the food license suspension and considered it valid for the purposes of the hearing.
Canady said even if the preliminary injunction is issued, Murphy can ask for it to be dissolved.
“We always get hung up a lot of times on the nomenclature,” Canady said. “Either way, I don’t think the goal is to put The Iron Pig out of business. There’s certainly some financial hardship for all restaurants, but it’s just a matter of getting his license back, of course.”
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development took the Gaylord restaurant to court for the second time in a month Thursday. The Iron Pig has stayed open to indoor service since late November through several public health orders, and now partially through a court order.
Canady’s restraining order bars the restaurant from selling, distributing or advertising food.
Yet on Monday, restaurants statewide resumed in-person dining at 25 percent capacity with mandatory masks and a 10 p.m. curfew. Murphy closed The Iron Pig from Jan. 28 until the Monday the MDHHS order permitted restaurants to open on Feb. 1. His food establishment license was suspended by regulators in late December.
MDARD Food and Program Manager James Padden was the only witness for the department represented by a trio of assistant attorney generals, Eileen Whipple, Danielle Allison-Yokom and Laura LaMoore.
“Given the operations of The Iron Pig over the last few months ... there’s not much confidence about the operations of Iron Pig moving forward,” Whipple said in closing. “Regardless, the question before this court, as we’ve discussed, is whether or not Iron Pig is currently operating with a suspended license in violation of the food law. We don’t believe there’s any dispute that they are.”
Murphy’s attorney, David Delaney, waived an opening statement and did not bring Murphy forth to testify. He argued that when the Iron Pig was open the last three days, it created a situation where there were conflicting orders, and the restaurant followed capacity limits set forth by MDHHS.
That claim didn’t last long with Canady.
“I guess he is trying to bootstrap his argument, and just saying I was confused somehow,” Canady said. “The reality was he didn’t have a license.”
Still, Delaney asked the court if the license suspension alone is an irreparable harm.
In the food license hearing before Administrative Law Judge Eric Feldman, no local health official could confirm a specific case of COVID-19 to the restaurant. Delaney said even when the Iron Pig has been open since Monday it wasn’t packed wall-to-wall with customers, which would be a different situation.
Attorney General Dana Nessel took a different stance in court filings ahead of the hearing. In MDARD’s motion for the restraining order, Nessel called a regulatory agency unable to enforce its own laws a “toothless lion” and that the public’s faith in the agency is damaged as of a result.
“I think that without the license, I’m sort of limited,” Canady said.
