TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that it will allow restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week that coronavirus tracking numbers likely would allow relaxing some virus-control measures, so the news was not unexpected.
"I kind of figured that, but was glad to have it confirmed," said Trish Wiltse, president and co-owner of TC Food, which operates Firefly, Bubba’s, The Kitchen and Grandview Catering.
"It's been a roller coaster. We had some good activity with the huts we put out," Wiltse said. "It's just challenging to get any business we can. Most of the locals have been great and very supportive. The takeout numbers have been up, but it's good to get back open for business."
TC Food currently has 90 employees on the payroll, leaving about 25 currently off.
"Now I hope we can get all of our staff back," said Wiltse.
The latest MDHHS order, effective Feb. 1 through Feb. 21, will allow for indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements; concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums; personal services requiring mask removal; and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.
Officials stressed that masks still should be worn whenever possible, and everyone should maintain six feet of social distancing.
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 1, but tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules. Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.
The 25 percent rule means Raduno, 545 E. Eighth St. will be allowed to seat 12 people.
"I haven't really had a chance to think about it, but I guess I'll put a sign up and put out some tables and chairs," said owner Janene Silverman.
"There's been ups and downs. But we've been open the whole time. I can't complain, because I'm not a full restaurant."
Raduno, even in normal times, relies mostly on to-go orders, so it was in better position to sustain business during periods when sit-in dining was restricted.
"During this whole thing, my employees have been here. We've been working. We've had a lot of slow times, but I'm not going to complain," Silverman said.
Silverman did need to lay off one of her seven employees in 2020, but that person now is back at work.
The new MDHHS order limits indoor residential and non-residential gatherings to 10 people and two households. MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings or to pick a single other household to interact with, stay home when home and wear masks correctly.
The new guidance results from stateside improvements in three areas. In recent days:
- Hospital capacity dedicated to COVID-19 patients has been in seven-week decline, with current capacity at 9.9 percent for beds with COVID-19 patients. It peaked at 19.6 percent on Dec. 4.
- Overall case rate currently is at 225 cases per million. It peaked at 740 cases per million on Nov. 14, plateaued after a decline to 239 on Dec. 25 and has been in decline for 11 days.
- Positivity rate currently is at 6.8 percent and declining.
Employees who work in jobs that cannot be performed from home can continue to go to work, the order states, while employees who can work from home should continue to do so.
Up-to-date information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
