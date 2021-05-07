'Indecision' is only the beginning for Jacob's Brother

HOUGHTON LAKE — Jacob Cooley was once gifted a bass guitar by his brothers.
See, music kind of runs in the Cooley family. Jacob is the exception.
Brothers Jeremiah, Mike, Jason and Joshua Cooley have shared the stage with acts like Def Leppard, Styx, Chicago and REO Speedwagon touring under the band name ‘Herd’ — but despite all that, Jacob never jumped on the family’s rock ‘n roll train.
All that was 10 years ago. The Cooleys have been active in making music by themselves, Mike even toured the Lansing bar circuit, and the four hadn’t made music as a group since an EP under Herd.
But when the four Cooley brothers stumbled upon a distribution deal with SM1 Music Group (a Sony partner) this past November, they couldn’t say no.
The Houghton Lake based band of brothers needed a new brand — and they chose to name it after the brother that never got into music.
Now you can find music from “Jacob’s Brother” on your preferred streaming service joined by bass player Joel Matthews and their music does not disappoint. The band released their first of eight singles under SM1, “Indecision,” mid-April.
The deal with Sony is two years in length with a quarterly single and music video. Sony determines the release dates, but brothers say the plan is to have a second single out by the Fourth of July.
Jeremiah said the band turned down offers in the past and it wasn’t surprising when the offer came from Sony.
“I’ve always thought that we were certainly capable of it,” Jeremiah said.
And that was even after seven years of not playing together as a band. SM1 offered the contract after one listen of a six track EP the band formerly known as Herd released in 2008.
The four brothers, which range from 33 to 42, are now no longer under the same roof or live in same state. Joshua (drums) moved to Phoenix and Jeremiah (vocals) lives in Lansing along with Matthews (bass). Mike (backup vocals and guitar) and Jason (lead guitar) still live in Houghton Lake.
Matthews isn’t a new face to the Cooley family. Joshua said before the recording contract came about, several of the band members worked with Matthews on projects as individual musicians.
“People were kind of poised again to do something,” Joshua said. “When the offer came up, even with me being all the way in Arizona where its like ‘How are we going to make this work?’ for rehearsal purposes and writing purposes. ... it kind of made it more seamless.”
With all brothers now in a stage of life, Mike, the oldest brother, thought he was on the back end of his music career.
“Literally getting a deal cut to us off an old dusty CD,” Mike said. “I feel like I got a brand new lease on life.”
The EP that landed Jacob’s Brother its record deal wasn’t even the beginning of Mike’s music careers. Mike and Joshua have been making music since they were eight and 10 years old. Neither brother is certain what the name of it was then.
“We started started our first brother rock band in the garage, we didn’t even know how to play any instruments back then,” Joshua said. “I think it was called ‘backfire’ or something like that. ... We’re just kind of daydreaming that ‘we’re going to be in a band.’ We put on these imaginary concerts in our garage.”
Mike said those shows were “sold out.”
“We were really popular among aunts and cousins,” he said.
Then came 2007. Jason, the youngest brother, had just turned 19. Jeremiah wanted to start a band, but he needed Mike and Josh to move back to Houghton Lake from Atlanta.
They did — and Herd was born.
“I graduated and I was maybe going to go to college and play football,” Jason said. “We started remnants of a band, Mike and Josh moved back in, that’s how it started. It was planned out. They came and we just went from here.”
Herd toured independently and made a name for themselves locally. They made it onto a few music festivals, even some in northern Michigan, and toured the East Coast in 2010.
Then Herd went dormant for almost a decade until a chance encounter came about when the band wasn’t expecting it.
Jeremiah’s father is the president of the Legends Boxing Federation and was working with a manger to book a fight. SM1 Music Group is a subsidiary under the larger SM1 Entertainment, which represents a handful of boxers, athletes and comedians.
“They came to Michigan just meet face-to-face just to have some business conversations, my Dad happened to play some of our music “ Jeremiah said. “He went back to Texas and apparently thought about it for a little bit. About a month later he sent us a distribution contract and told us to check it out.”
The Cooley brothers and Matthews put a pen to the paper.
“Indecision” dropped on streaming services April 8. The music video for it was filmed at the band’s recording studio in Dead Stream Swamp just in time for the heart of a northern Michigan winter.
In six days the video racked up 32,000 views and 981 likes.
“It was like negative 10 degrees with the wind chill,” Jason said. “It was the coldest day of the year.”
The cold wasn’t the only logistical challenge of the creating the song.
Joshua records musical stems remotely from Phoenix, Ariz. — three hours behind Michigan — with the help of Matthews in sound editing and composition. For a while Joshua flew in to record his parts of songs in-person, but going forward he says he plans to record most of his tracks from Arizona.
With so many band members that write, particularly Matthews, Mike says Jacob’s Brother has five songs on deck for every one it releases. Each of the brothers and Matthews are capable of contributing to written, vocal and instrumental aspects of a song.
“Having a band full of songwriters, man,” Joshua said. “It’s wonderful. Anyone can send me an idea at any time and I’m like ‘OK. Let’s see what I can do with this thing, let’s see where we can go.”
Jeremiah said with the variety the band can give the next seven songs could feature notes of just about every genre. That means the band may tie in notes of reggae even in a crunchy metal track.
Perhaps that’s why the band’s Facebook page lists ‘three’ different genres: Alternative, Rock and “Arena-Death-Dance-Core.”
“We don’t put ourselves in a box and try to try to make a specific genre for ourselves,” Jeremiah said. “We kind of allow each other just to play and be as creative as possible.”