TRAVERSE CITY -- Schools across the Grand Traverse region preemptively canceled classes Tuesday as forecasters project an incoming storm could blanket the region in ice.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Gaylord expect as much as a half inch of ice could coat roadways, trees and power lines across four tiers of counties in northern Michigan by early Wednesday.
That ice will be the result of mixed rain, sleet and snow along the south edge of a strong winter storm that is expected to dump as much as 12 inches of snow in some parts of the Upper Peninsula.
The predicted ice storm is projected to strike a swath of the Lower Peninsula that stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. Between a quarter and a half inch of ice is projected for a path that touches Manistee and Wexford counties to the south and Kalkaska and Antrim counties to the north.
The ice storm arrives on the 100th anniversary of a historic ice event that lasted days and left inches of heavy ice across a wide path as it marched across the Lower Peninsula.
Late Monday night, as the National Weather Service upgraded the region from an ice storm watch to a warning, officials at Grand Traverse 911 warned Grand Traverse County residents to stay home and off the roads as the storm arrives and creates dangerous conditions. They also encouraged residents to prepare for power outages.
Accumulating ice on tree branches and power lines can cause widespread outages that can become particularly dangerous in cold weather. Single-digit temperatures are expected to follow the storm by Wednesday night, multiplying complications that accompany power outages.
Follow record-eagle.com for updates on this storm and its impacts on northern Michigan.
