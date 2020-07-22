LELAND — More than 100 people logged in to a Leland Public Schools board meeting to express their views on two letters written to students and their parents from new Superintendent Stephanie Long.
One letter was aimed at elementary students and one at high schools students, Long writing in both about sharing her viewpoint regarding recent protests and demonstrations taking place in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.
Floyd’s death, Long wrote, “has forced us to question and examine our beliefs, implicit biases, and intentional or unintentional roles in perpetuating white privilege.”
The letters were emailed to students on July 1, Long’s first day and can be read on the district’s web site under the superintendent’s message.
During the past three weeks, a trove of Leelanau County residents have weighed in on the messages, including the turnout at the district’s Monday night online school board meeting.
“I don’t regret publishing the letter and I do stand behind the message of the need for us to help kids navigate difficult questions,” Long said. “How do we support students in a time when the world seems to have gone off the rails?”
The issue of racial disparity is one that seems to always simmer below the surface and when it comes up it sparks strong emotions from lots of different perspectives, Long said.
“How do we help kids navigate the tricky waters of complex issues and get ready for a world that is going to look far different for them than for me?” Long said.
Joan Ursu, of Cedar, has three children and an exchange student who graduated from Leland. She was happy that Long was hired by Leland, saying one of Long’s talents is building consensus.
“I was shocked that the opening salvo to the learning community focuses in that way on that issue in these times,” Ursu said.
Ursu wrote a letter to Leland board members saying she found the letter insulting, that it painted with a broad brush the idea that people in the community “... are racist and ‘privileged’ by virtue of our skin color alone.”
Ursu’s letter was one of several on both sides of the issue.
Stacey Brugeman is the mother of two boys who attend Leland Elementary School. She wrote to thank Long for the letters and for addressing the Black Lives Matter movement.
“These have been dark, challenging times for our nation and I feel our kids and families need strong leadership now more than ever,” Brugeman wrote.
Long came to Leland from Glen Lake Community Schools, where she was the secondary school principal. Before that she was the curriculum supervisor and director of professional development at the Career-Tech Center for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
Sara and Andrew Mills, who have children in the district, wrote in support of Long’s stance.
“Our children are watching us — parents and teachers — for our reaction, guidance and reassurance during these challenging times ... They must see us standing together in support of equality and human dignity,” they wrote.
Part-time Leland resident Joel Peterson took issue with Long’s recommendations that students could join a Black Lives Matter chapter, or donate or get involved with the NAACP or the American Civil Liberties Union.
Encouraging students to donate to “100 percent Democrat, left wing organizations” is political activity and cause for immediate dismissal, Peterson wrote to the board.
“I demand she be dismissed,” Peterson wrote.
Bill Robinson, school board president, said Long’s suggestion that students join a Black Lives Matter chapter seems to be the thing that generated the most concern. But the letter led to an emotional and deep conversation at Monday’s regular board meeting, he said.
“It was an extremely emotional and profound moment in our community,” he said — one that will lead to more conversations and education.
Long agrees that the mentioning of Black Lives Matter and white privilege are what bothered people the most.
“Those were really upsetting phrases for people,” Long said. “And I understand their response to those phrases.”
Long said the timing of her letter may not have been the best, but doing the right thing is never wrong, she said.
“If speaking on behalf of disenfranchised people puts me in a bad position right out of the chute, then that’s on me,” she said.
Robinson said the whole school board supports Long.
“She was a tremendous catch for us and she’s going to be a great superintendent,” he said.
