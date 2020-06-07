The Traverse City Department of Public Works believes that sump pumps from homes and businesses are another significant source of extra water in the city’s sewer system.
“Connecting sump pumps discharging groundwater to the city sewer is forbidden by city sewer ordinance,” said department director Art Krueger in a statement.
Krueger said he gets it — groundwater is high, basements are vulnerable to flooding, and it’s an easy plumbing connection to an available pipe that takes away the water — but the sewer isn’t designed to handle that flow.
He said the city has a contract in place to investigate homes and businesses for illicit connections over the next three years, and they hope to partner with anybody in violation.
“The city would like to work with owners to come up with an alternate discharge to help relieve the heavy burden this extends to the sewer collection system, pump station and wastewater treatment plant costs and overall capacity,” he said.
