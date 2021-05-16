On a recent weekday morning, several dozen people circled a ballroom in NMC’s Hagerty Center, listening to vaccine types and dose counts. Some wore military uniforms; others donned scrubs or a green badge reading “volunteer.”
By 10 a.m., they were at their posts, staffing a clinic in full swing. In an 8-sided room nicknamed “The Octagon,” Lacey Edgecomb was on the phone, helping reschedule a second dose appointment. Noël DeShano flicked a plastic syringe as she reconstituted vaccine, while Russell Carter stood before a whiteboard, drinking his third coffee of the day.
Doors to the room opened and closed, admitting the conversational hum of community members outside. Past one door, Lisa Stewart stood in a Lysol scented hallway, reading small numbers off an insurance card for someone who had forgotten his glasses.
Past the other door, Staff Sergeant Amanda Livingston was in her favorite vaccination booth overlooking the blue waters of Grand Traverse Bay. Her voice echoed those of nurses, pharmacists, and fellow soldiers as she asked a patient preliminary questions, sometimes in perfect unison with the person next door.
Fourteen months ago, these five people were an office manager, home care nurse, student, stay at home mom, and compliance specialist. Now, they are a part of a single team which includes representation from more than half a dozen organizations. According to the Grand Traverse County Health Department, the humans working together at the NMC’s Hagerty Center have vaccinated more than 20,000 northern Michiganders against COVID-19.
Staff Sergeant Amanda Livingston
Staff Sergeant Livingston recently celebrated her 10th year as a medic with the Michigan Army National Guard. For the first three months of the pandemic, she served at food banks in Detroit, before returning to her civilian career as a compliance specialist for Fairlife. She is now reactivated with a mission of vaccine distribution in northern Michigan.
She said people sometimes make assumptions based on her uniform, not realizing she is a trained medic with years of experience performing clinical care for deployed soldiers.
“People giving the vaccines are medical professionals. We all are trained to do this. I’ve spent time trying to comfort somebody because they didn’t think that. They’ll come in and be like, ‘Well, they just taught you how to do this right?’ I’m like, ‘No — it’s my job. It’s what I’ve been doing.’”
She said everyone at the clinic is part of one team.
“We’re trained to think of the whole, regardless of whether someone is in uniform or not. It’s a basic training kind of thought process. When you think about stuff, you don’t do it for yourself, you do it for the group. Sometimes it’s a hard process to understand, but it works.“
She sees many people who are getting their vaccine for the same reason — thinking not for themselves, but for others.
“They’ll look a little nervous, and I’m like, ‘Is there anything I can help you with, explain to you about the vaccine or how it works so I can help make you feel a little bit better?’ And sometimes it will come up, like, ‘I’m only doing this for this person.’”
In those cases, Staff Sergeant Livingston responds,
“Well, then think about that person while we’re doing this.”
Lisa Stewart
Lisa Stewart has no prior health care experience. But as a volunteer, she is a critical member of the clinic’s team.
According to United Way of Northwest Michigan, more than 500 people have volunteered at the NMC’s Hagerty Center clinic since it opened, with more than 100 volun
teers returning for multiple shifts.
Lisa was driving for her daughters’ dance carpool when she heard an announcement on Interlochen Public Radio.
“I heard they were looking for volunteers to help with the clinic … I have time during the day, my kids are at school, I’m relatively healthy and young. So I was like, ‘This is exactly the type of thing I should be doing and they need people like me.’”
Lisa has volunteered at least twice a week since mid-January, taking temperatures at the door, assisting in the observation room, and disinfecting tables. Her most frequent role, checking paperwork in the hall, gives her the chance to connect with people as they arrive and again when they leave.
“You start a little bit of a rapport with someone at the beginning and talk them through what’s going to happen and then 20 minutes later you catch them on the way out, they’re putting their jacket on, and you get to say goodbye. I have seen people crying that are just so grateful. They’re finally done, there’s a sense of relief that they made it through. And then they’re off.”
Lisa, a stay at home mom, said volunteering has been a way to try going back to work, as well as contribute after a difficult year.
“I had four kids home from school. And that had its ups and downs. I kept telling myself, when I’m in my 80s, I’m going to look back on this time and love that I had my babies all home with me ... But it was very hard. And the sense of not having any control over any of it was really hard … This has given me a little bit of control over something. I’ve been part of a solution in a very teeny tiny little way.”
Now when Lisa drives her kids past the NMC’s Hagerty Center, they point it out to her.
“They’ll be like, ‘That’s where you help out!’ and ‘Did you have a lot of people today?’ I think they’re proud of me and excited, and I’m happy that they’re seeing this too. I think they like having a small connection to a piece of the puzzle that’s making it all come back together.”
Russell Carter
Fourteen months ago, Russell Carter was in Europe, finishing up a masters degree in public health and infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
Now he starts his mornings well before 8 a.m., donning thermal gloves and eye protection as he prepares to open the ultracold freezer, where vaccines are stored at negative 80 degrees Celsius.
“You can feel it when you reach in. The ambient temperature drops and the fog spills out … I call it the Rocket Ship. It’s nerdy, but it’s a cool-looking freezer.”
As the Health Department’s health program coordinator in COVID Response, Russell is responsible for the cold chain management of the vaccine. When he’s not wearing his thermal gloves, he is often holding a whiteboard marker as he determines the number of vials needed for the day and projects vaccine lifespan to ensure no shots go to waste. Russell said he sometimes thinks back to his high school AP Statistics class with Mrs. Schumacher at Traverse City West.
“There’s a lot of math. Math has always been so theoretical when I’m looking at it on paper, but then doing it in the real world … where this is actual vaccine we’re going to be using, I can see it in person, it’s real to me.”
When Russell was hired last October, he was focused on COVID testing. He said he was surprised when he first learned the vaccine was imminent.
“We were sitting on a Zoom meeting and they had given us timelines. I remember looking at my coworker and we were like, ‘These seem accelerated, there’s no way.’ And then a week later, we got an email saying, ‘Your first arrival will be within this timeframe,’ and it was like, holy smokes, it’s up and running, get ready to go for it. It was exciting and emotional.”
Russell remembers the first day of the mass vaccination clinic at NMC’s Hagerty Center.
“It was electric. You could just feel it, like you were doing something good. There was this feeling in the air like something new had happened.”
He and his colleagues started keeping a tally on the whiteboard of their record days.
“We were doing 40, 50 numbers in the clinic at the Health Department and all of a sudden you could multiply that. We had three or four days in a row where it was like, 600, 700, 857, and we got to erase and rewrite it everyday. It was awesome to see it ramp up that quickly.”
For Russell, the significance of the numbers is in the individual people they represent.
“It’s the human component — watching people come through here and the impact that it has on them. When you have someone who hasn’t left their home in nine months, I know it’s overwhelming coming in here because there’s so many people. And if you’ve been isolated for so long, and not around crowds, and then you come in here and you’re getting this life saving vaccine — it’s emotional. Just the human impact of it all is really really cool to see.”
Noël DeShano
Noël DeShano joined the Health Department as a public health nurse, sharing the same first day as Russell last fall.
“I had a friend working at the Health Department, and she said they were getting a COVID Response Team together, and I was like, ‘OK!’ At first we were over at Cherryland doing testing, then doing vaccines at the Health Department, and then we came here. It’s been filling in wherever needed.”
As a 2017 graduate of NMC’s nursing school, Noël previously worked as an obstetrics nurse at Munson, as well as in private duty home infusions and medication management. Her home nursing experience informs her perspective at the clinic.
“You see the whole person. You think, how did they get here? What is their past experience? What about trauma-informed care? Do they have internet? How are they walking? Do they have a wheelchair? All those barriers, that if you don’t have or see them, you don’t think about them.”
Noël has worked every role at the clinic, from reconstituting vaccine, to observation, to running supplies. Her favorite role is vaccinating.
“There’s that motion of opening the needle, cleaning the vaccine off, drawing up the next dose, calling someone over, touching their arm, having a good conversation. And it’s just that, over, and over, and over all day.”
Asked what she does when there is downtime, she laughed, and replied that she chugs water. In addition to her role at the clinic, she is working towards her masters in nursing. Even in the early days of the pandemic, she never stopped working.
“I haven’t missed a day of work. My kids did school at home for awhile and we have a son on the spectrum so that whole first six months was rough. Very very difficult with that change in routine ... I was worrying about PPE, making sure I was really clean when I walked in because I was the only one leaving the house. Being a nurse in this — it’s been hard.”
For all the difficulty of the work, she said she loves it, sharing stories with her husband at the end of every day as they cook dinner.
“I always leave at the end of the day feeling like I’ve done a good job, and I don’t think a lot of people have that luxury at work. It’s not always fun and easy, but I always feel good.”
Lacey Edgecomb
Lacey Edgecomb has been with the Grand Traverse County Health Department for four years as the administrative office manager. Today, in addition to that position, she is a member of the Core Incident Command Group, responsible for vaccination scheduling, site logistics, and volunteer management. It is not a role she ever expected.
“This was not on my radar as what I thought I would be doing in 2021 … There certainly are really stressful days, and we’re tired, we’re exhausted, some days we have no brain cells left to give. But I love our team and the employees that work here.”
The dedication of the volunteers has been among the most gratifying surprises in her work.
“When we found out how quickly the volunteer schedule booked up, we were like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is crazy.’ It would be like 20 minutes. Like the volunteer schedules were booking up as quickly as the vaccine appointments.”
Lacey said she realized she and her colleagues weren’t alone.
“As I continued to see the same volunteers come back day after day, and week after week, it was like, OK, they’re not here for a front of line vaccine. They’re not here just to show their face. They’re really here to be here for the long haul with us. And it wasn’t just one or two. It was a lot of them.”
She said the community members coming through the clinic give her that same emotion.
“It makes it so much more rewarding to see all those faces coming through from the community, people you know, people you don’t know, people sending thank-you cards. Like who would have ever thought they would send a thank-you card for a vaccine?”
Lacey has gone beyond her 9 to 5 responsibilities throughout the pandemic, from becoming a self-taught expert on new scheduling software in a matter of weeks, to helping strangers with vaccine appointments after hours.
“I was donating blood and talking to the staff members, and their family was struggling to get an appointment. I was like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ … In my mind, one person who gets what they need is one step closer to being done with this.”
Now that scheduling has become easier, Lacey is planning for off-site clinics. She said she will miss NMC’s Hagerty Center, especially the rare moments when the team can pause and enjoy the view.
“Seeing through those windows the snow and ice leave the bay, and now to have that sun shining and the warm weather coming … when we see a loon, we all flock to the window, like, ‘the loon is back!’ The birds are very good characters, they do lots of shows, and they truly do build their nest one piece of straw at a time.”
Those moments of collegiality are reflective of the clinic’s spirit. Lacey, who previously participated in Leadership Grand Traverse, said it is rewarding to see community connections being put into action.
“The partners all come together in the clinic and they make it look so easy. The Munson nurses just plug right in, and the National Guard, and the United Way, and all the donated lunches. And then we’ve had NMC students who have staffed a lane. It’s nice to see all those things come together. And then you think about the future of the community, that you’ll have established all these connections. If they need us, those bridges have been built.”
