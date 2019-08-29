TRAVERSE CITY — Larry Inman is under new pressure to resign.
The Michigan House of Representatives called Thursday for the embattled representative from Grand Traverse County to resign from his post, effective immediately, by a vote of 98-8.
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, brought forward the resolution after a federal grand jury indicted Inman (R-104th) on three felony charges, including attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent in May
House Resolution 115 stated that Inman's "pattern of conduct ... has drawn ridicule and disgrace to the state of Michigan and the Michigan House of Representatives, shaking public trust and confidence in this legislative body, staining the honor, dignity, and integrity of the House, and distracting from the serious policy issues and debates before the body."
The resolution also states the House can take further action — including expulsion — if Inman does not resign.
Inman said he was in good spirits Thursday but referred all questions for comment to his attorney, Christopher Cooke.
Cooke said Inman, who also faces a recall effort in Grand Traverse County, has no plans to resign and instead would prefer to get back to work and represent the people.
Official
Speaker Chatfield believes he should resign, because that is the right thing to do for the people he represents, the House of Representatives and the entire State of Michigan. The resolution passed today shows the House agrees and believes he should resign immediately. Hopefully he does the right thing.
Jamie Lyons-Eddy, Director of Campaigns and Programs for Voters Not Politicians, regarding the House vote on Rep. Larry Inman:
Voters Not Politicians is pleased that a strong bipartisan majority of the Michigan House of Representatives has voted to urge state Rep. Larry Inman to resign from office. It is refreshing to see leaders from both parties work together on the resolution, rather than try to politicize this situation.
We expect that the House will be prepared to expel Inman from the chamber if he does not resign immediately. We urge both chambers of the Legislature to maintain the bipartisan momentum on good government policies and move quickly to establish stronger anti-corruption rules to make Michigan's government cleaner and more accountable to voters.
Voters Not Politicians and our volunteers in the Traverse City region have been vocal about the need to remove Inman from office since we learned in May of the text messages showing he had linked his vote and that of others to campaign contributions.
May 23
TRAVERSE CITY — A delay in court procedure didn’t delay a local group’s call for Representative Larry Inman’s resignation Thursday.
“We know that he should do the right thing and resign,” said Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers in front of a small crowd of about 100 on the steps of the 13th Circuit Court. “We know this is a bipartisan effort. The Republicans and the Democrats are on the same page on this.”
Inman’s arraignment, which was originally set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids at the U.S. Western District Court, was rescheduled three times — first to 2 p.m. May 28, then to 2 p.m. May 29 and then back to 2 p.m. May 28 — because of judge availability and Inman’s attorney, Christopher Cooke, being away from his office.
The move follows a May 14 indictment that accused Inman of offering a vote for sale in last year’s repeal of the state’s prevailing wage.
A grand jury charged the 104th District Republican with attempted extortion, solicitation of a bribe and lying to an FBI agent — all felonies. Inman could spend up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts.
Inman is accused of sending text messages to members of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights on June 3, 2018, seeking $30,000 in exchange for his “no” vote on the 2018 effort to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law, which sets wage and benefit rates paid to construction workers on state projects. The union publicly opposed the repeal.
U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor will introduce text messages showing Inman also solicited campaign contributions from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers regarding the vote prevailing wage on June 1.
Inman voted to approve the repeal and the state House followed suit, repealing the law by a 56 to 53 vote.
O’Connor could not be reached for comment on whether this evidence would lead to more charges against Inman.
Court documents show the U.S. Attorney’s office will provide summaries of an FBI interviews in August and December 2018, two phone calls to the FBI on Oct. 16-17, 2018, grand jury testimony, data from Inman’s cell phone and other evidence found through searches of Inman’s office and residence, a recorded phone call between Inman and “Person A” on June 19, 2018, bank records, phone records and MRCCM records.
The Michigan House formally called for the resignation of embattled Rep. Larry Inman Thursday, the latest chapter in the saga that’s ensued since the Grand Traverse County Republican was charged with soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.
House Resolution 115, introduced by House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and House Democratic Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, states Inman has drawn “ridicule and disgrace” to Michigan’s House of Representatives.
It passed with a 98-8 roll call vote, with a handful of House Democrats voting no and four lawmakers - including Inman - not voting.
After detailing the charges against him, the resolution states Inman’s conduct - including both the allegations against him and subsequent comments made to several media outlets - is “shaking the public trust and confidence in this legislative body, staining the honor, dignity, and integrity of the House, and distracting from the serious policy issues and debates before this body.”
House leadership introduces resolution calling for Rep. Inman to resign
He has brought “ridicule and disgrace” to the House, leaders say.
The resolution as introduced reiterates calls for Inman to resign, and states the House “reserves the right to take further disciplinary action” in the event that he doesn’t do so.
The resolution was originally introduced in early June, but no action was taken while Inman sought treatment for long-term use of prescription painkillers.
Inman, a Grand Traverse County Republican, was indicted May 15 by federal prosecutors for attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent. He is specifically accused of soliciting money from a labor union, Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, in exchange for a no vote on the 2018 legislative initiative petition to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law.
The indictment set off bipartisan calls for Inman’s resignation, but in an interview with MLive the second-term Republican insisted the whole situation -- “just talking from one friend to another” -- is a misunderstanding.
Shortly after news of his indictment came out, Inman was stripped of his committee assignments, and he was later removed from the Republican caucus.
He is also facing a recall effort in his district, which was approved to move forward by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers earlier this month.
