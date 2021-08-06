TRAVERSE CITY — Scott Newman-Bale knew it was going to be a long night. So did his six fellow Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees.
Newman-Bale, the TCAPS board president, briefly acknowledged the throngs of people crowded in the boardroom and those packed into another room in the same building watching a livestream of the July 26 meeting. The previous few meetings of the TCAPS full board were just as widely attended and had hours of public comment that pushed adjournment past midnight.
A thick stack of cards with the names of 65 people waiting to address the microphone and speak for three minutes sat on the desk next to Stacey Hozak, the board’s recording secretary. One by one, they each spoke — one even sang — until more than 2.5 hours passed.
The board took a break, for about three minutes, before resuming for one bit of necessary business and then it was back to a second helping of public comment. The sequel was not nearly as lengthy, just another half hour.
The three-plus hours of public comment was followed by 90 minutes of board discussion about an equity resolution, a statement from the trustees meant to decry the recent hateful incident involving TCAPS students holding a mock slave auction of their fellow classmates and to declare to the students, staff and community that the district was a place of acceptance and belonging.
That statement, however, became the center of controversy when some criticized the effort and expressed concern that it would lead to drastic changes in TCAPS curriculum that aligned with Critical Race Theory. In the past several months, CRT has been the subject at board of education meetings across the country, with some calling it anti-American and an attempt to indoctrinate children into Communist and Marxist philosophies.
The fervor over the TCAPS equity resolution had already dominated meetings since May, and Newman-Bale stripped away all but the most essential items on the July 26 agenda to make sure the board could finally settle on and approve a version of the statement.
Newman-Bale said the board was “pretty mentally exhausted” by the process, so streamlining the meeting was the best move at the time.
“It took a lot of focus, and I can say that I was heavily distracted — as was every other board member,” he said. “I don’t want to be making decisions — especially when we’re talking about strategic planning and superintendent evaluations — or just skipping over things and saying, ‘OK, that’s good.’”
TCAPS is not the only school district seeing a flood of community members into boardrooms. With the increased public attention comes questions of how a board should handle so much public comment.
Charis Lee, the assistant director of labor relations and legal services for the Michigan Association of School Boards, said there is no way to limit public comment other than putting a time limit on how long one person can speak. Lee said MASB advises school boards to give each speaker at least three minutes.
Lee also said no person can be denied the opportunity to speak and that the board cannot approve any policy or bylaw that prohibits people from making complaints and criticizing the board during public comment. Public comment, however, is not necessarily a time for the board to interact with the community. Most boards have a policy in place that prevents them from answering questions directed at them during public comment.
Newman-Bale said he has had to bite his tongue several times during public comment.
“It is a meeting of the board with public viewing and comment. It is not a townhall meeting,” Newman-Bale said. “That’s why there’s that separation. It would not be productive. It’s not the appropriate venue for a debate or a discussion with the public.”
Nick Roumel is a partner at Nacht Law Firm, which represents several school districts throughout Michigan. Roumel also served on the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education for six years until 2000.
Roumel said the emotional topics that drive people to the microphone — like Critical Race Theory or mask mandates or vaccination requirements — leave board members with the difficult task of striking a balance between letting a person exercise his or her right to speak and keeping order.
“As long as you’re being peaceful and speaking to the topic at hand, you should be given your say,” Roumel said. “People want to be able to address their elected leaders. We don’t have that opportunity at a more macro level, but we do have that ability with local government. It’s really important that they feel listened to and that they can have an impact.”
But public comment might not be the best route to take, in the eyes of some educators.
Casey Petz, the superintendent for Suttons Bay Public Schools, said public comment is “one of the least effective methods for enacting real and lasting change.”
“It’s nice. People might feel good about having their say,” Petz said. “But those people are still missing a big piece of the puzzle.”
That piece? Petz said that involves meeting and speaking with teachers and principals, contacting board members one on one, and working with the superintendent. Essentially, Petz said, following the chain of command. That means going to committee meetings, board workshops, joining the PTO and engaging in the “more meaningful parts of the process.”
“I’m glad people care. It’s a positive sign that people care so much,” he said. “What’s not very helpful are the folks who show up without doing the other legwork. You don’t get to just helicopter into one board meeting and enact change.”
Petz, who has been in education since 2003, said he hasn’t before seen anything like what he is witnessing at board meetings across the country. He’s not sure if hours upon hours of public comment is the best use of time.
“There isn’t a school board in the country that isn’t worried about designing a safe school for this year,” Petz said. “But how do you do that when all of your time is consumed with whatever issue people show up to drag you into? That’s not helpful.”
And for those wondering why changes aren’t made immediately in response to the public’s whims, Petz has a simple answer for a complicated question.
“School districts are not light switches to be turned on and off,” Petz said. “These are systemic changes that require a lot of work to make that happen. It’s just not that easy.”
