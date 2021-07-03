MAPLE CITY — Jon Hoover already has his sights set on a fall trip to Europe with his wife.
The veteran educator and now-former Glen Lake Community Schools superintendent announced his pending retirement June 15 and wrapped his final day as top administrator Tuesday. Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Mark Mattson will assume the interim role until a permanent replacement is found.
Hoover came on as superintendent during a rough period for Glen Lake. The district’s former superintendent, Sander Scott, had a rocky relationship with some of the teaching staff, and he eventually stepped down in June 2019. Four board of education trustees later resigned during a board meeting the same month.
Hoover said he is grateful and thankful for his two years as superintendent. The board offered Hoover the opportunity for a third year after rating his performance during the 2020-21 school year as “highly effective.” However, family priorities made Hoover’s decision a “clear one — albeit difficult.”
“(The board was) more than gracious, but it’s just time for a grandfather to refocus on our growing family,” Hoover said. “I have such a close relationship with my staff and students, and saying goodbye to them has been very difficult.”
Board President Lisa Siddall said Hoover was “hemming and hawing” about staying another year, but a difficult year dealing with educating students and taking care of faculty and staff during a global pandemic took somewhat of a toll.
“We had a heck of a year, as you can imagine,” Siddall said. “Jon was incredible in the role. He left us in a really good position.”
Hoover leaves before he can see the completion of a multi-million-dollar playground and park the district is building. The $2.5 million undertaking began this spring after the board approved the funds in October 2020. The park is set to open at or near the beginning of the coming school year.
Hoover previously said the park will be a “destination spot in Leelanau County.”
The list of amenities is long. It includes a 1/3-mile walking path around the park, an amphitheater, slides, basketball courts with hoops at different heights, climbing areas, four square courts, a Gaga Ball pit, and places for teachers to have art, band, choir, math, science and reading. A figure-eight track will allow the youngest students to practice on their balance bikes. Signage will be put up throughout the park to help students identify trees, plants and other wildlife.
Hoover will stay on as a consultant for a little while. He said Wednesday that he was still working on “getting things buttoned up” for Mattson, who was an athletic director within the Traverse City Area Public Schools system at Traverse City Central High School until July 2018.
Siddall said Mattson’s familiarity with Glen Lake will provide some consistency as the search for a new superintendent moves forward.
Mattson said he will not seek the superintendency, but internal candidates and principals Ryan Schrock and Dina Rocheleau are expected to apply. Both are in just their first year at Glen Lake. Schrock was a former principal at TCAPS, and Rochelau was a finalist for the TCAPS superintendency before John VanWagoner was hired last year.
Mattson feels confident he can wear the three hats of athletic director, assistant principal and interim superintendent.
“There’s a lot of construction here and a lot of conversations and meetings about vision and getting ready for the next school year,” Mattson said, adding that things are at a slower pace but expected to pick up in August. He will move back to his two original roles when a replacement is found.
Mattson was initially told a new hire would be in place by December, but there is the possibility a superintendent could be hired by September. The Michigan Leadership Institute is leading the search.
“Whether they move that timeline up or take their time and move further into 2021 and 2022 is certainly their call until they have the right fit,” Mattson said. “I’m happy to fill the gap until then.”
