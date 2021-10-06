HONOR — Bess Butler attended her first meeting as Homestead Township’s newest trustee, where fellow trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint her to what has become a controversial task in recent months — FOIA coordinator.
Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act, passed in 1976, provides policies for municipalities to respond to requests from the public for access to governmental records.
“At the last meeting we voted to appoint somebody else as the FOIA coordinator, I have asked Bess and she agreed to take that on,” said Homestead Township Supervisor Tia Cooley.
Butler was appointed to the township’s Board of Trustees in September, following several split votes which sought to replace Christina Corey who resigned from the township’s board in July.
It was Trustee Mike Mead who broke the stalemate, previously voting in favor of Butler, essentially averting a special election which officials estimated could have cost the township as much as $20,000.
Trustees in September also voted to hire an outside FOIA coordinator — essentially removing the responsibility from Clerk Karen Mallon — following a lawsuit by a local winery owner who accused the township of violating the Freedom of Information Act.
Kirk Jones, who owns St. Ambrose Cellars on Pioneer Road in Beulah with his wife Sharon, has said he feels targeted by some township officials and filed the FOIA requests after he received a $125 noise violation ticket in 2018 for a wedding his facility hosted.
Jones fought the ticket in court — that lawsuit is ongoing — and said he has stopped hosting weddings at the facility.
Both Mallon and the township’s previous clerk, Mary Geetings, said in depositions taken in March, they’d inadvertently failed to produce documents in response to Jones’ FOIA requests that were in the township’s possession and should have been made public.
In late July, the township released more than 100 pages of communications and copies of legal invoices Jones requested in 2020, but that records show were not produced.
Mallon, who was absent from the regular meeting Tuesday and did not return a call or email seeking comment, had cast the lone no vote on hiring an outside FOIA coordinator.
Also in September, trustees voted 3-1 to accept a $14,000 settlement offer from Jones, with Mallon casting the no vote. Jones said Monday he had yet to receive the check as he still had final settlement documents to provide to the township.
Butler will be paid $12.50 an hour for responding to FOIA requests. Cooley said Butler was provided with a guide to Michigan FOIA law and suggested she attend training offered by the Michigan Townships Association.
Butler, who lives in Honor and has been active with the National Coho Salmon Festival, agreed she will be the newest official to contend with the township’s controversial noise ordinance.
“The ordinance should work for everyone if everyone is reasonable about it but that is not always the case,” Butler said following the meeting.
In September trustees voted to remove the 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. time frame from the ordinance which prohibits loud noise which disturbs a “reasonable person of normal sensitivities,” which did not sit well with township resident Linda Kozak.
“Now you just gave people the right to complain 24 hours a day,” Kozak said during the meeting’s second public comment. “It went from bad policy to worse policy. And that’s not what the majority of this township has been asking, pleading, this board and the last board to do. Remember, that all of us are being represented here. Not just a few complainers on either side.”
Kozak, a regular patron of St. Ambrose, suggested the township hold a public hearing on the noise ordinance; Cooley said she is still formulating a plan to mail a postcard survey to residents.
In December the board approved spending up to $800 for such a mailing, also on a split 3-1 vote with Mallon voting against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.