HONOR — In split votes taken during a contentious board meeting, Homestead Township trustees acted on issues which have spurred lawsuits, divided elected officials and riled some community members.
“I’m hoping we’re starting to make progress,” Township Supervisor Tia Cooley said Wednesday. “I feel the board is starting to get a better picture of what needs to be done.”
The board Tuesday voted 3-1 to accept a $14,000 settlement offer from St. Ambrose Cellars Owner Kirk Jones, who a year ago sued the township for what he said were violations of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
“This whole thing has been so troublesome and so unnecessary,” Jones said, of his legal fight with some township officials.
The board also voted 3-1 to hire an outside FOIA coordinator — essentially removing the responsibility from Clerk Karen Mallon — and to appoint Bess Novak Butler as trustee, replacing Christina Corey who resigned in July.
Butler lives in Honor, previously worked for Graceland Fruit and has been active with the National Coho Salmon Festival, a local nonprofit organization, information posted online shows.
“She has lived here her entire life,” Cooley said, of Butler. “Her family has been here for generations. She has the best interests of the township at heart.”
The board made an effort at its August meeting to replace Corey, but votes on two residents who’d expressed interest in serving out Corey’s term were split 2-2 and failed.
Trustee Mike Mead made a motion Tuesday to appoint former Homestead Township Supervisor John Hancock to the post — a candidate supported in an August motion by Mallon — but that suggestion again failed in a 2-2 vote, with Mallon and Mead in support, Township Supervisor Tia Cooley and Treasurer Pat DeLorme voting against.
A motion by Cooley to appoint Teresa Peifer also failed, though the board managed a majority when Mead voted in favor of Butler, who was also supported by Cooley and DeLorme.
“I’ll break the stalemate,” Mead said.
Without Mead’s vote, the ongoing animus between board members could have had a hefty price tag.
Cooley previously cautioned the board a special election would have to be held to fill the seat if members could not agree on an appointment, which she said could cost the township upward of $20,000.
That expense was avoided by the 3-1 vote for Butler, who did not attend the meeting and couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
The township is responsible for the $14,000 settlement to pay Jones’ attorney fees, as well as what Cooley previously estimated was $50,000-plus in attorney fees of its own — a portion of which is covered by municipal liability insurance, she said.
Cooley, who took office in November and campaigned on finding a solution to ongoing issues such as the lawsuit and a controversial noise ordinance, said she is working on drafting official policies for the township to improve transparency and perhaps forestall future lawsuits.
“I am basically working on creating a policies and procedures handbook and that’s one of the pieces in it,” Cooley said.
Her initial effort, a draft litigation policy she shared with board members, was eventually tabled, with further discussion planned for October.
Both Mallon and the township’s previous clerk, Mary Geetings, said in depositions taken in March, they’d inadvertently failed to produce documents in response to Jones’ FOIA requests that were in the township’s possession and should have been made public.
In late July, the tow- nship released more than 100 pages of communications and copies of legal invoices Jones requested in 2020, but that records show were not produced.
Jones’ attorney, Jesse Williams, said a resolution in the case could have come much sooner, and for less money.
“We made numerous attempts to try and resolve this,” Williams said. “The township could have avoided this large expense from the onset.”
Jones, who owns St. Ambrose Cellars on Pioneer Road in Beulah, has repeatedly said he feels targeted by some township officials and filed the FOIA requests in an effort to substantiate that after he received a $125 noise violation ticket in 2018 for a wedding his facility was hosting.
Jones fought the ticket in court — that lawsuit is ongoing — and said he has stopped hosting weddings at the facility.
Tension in township board meeting discussions and public comment has spread to other issues, and shouting could be heard Tuesday during the second of two closed sessions as officials met behind closed doors to discuss personnel issues.
“There was obviously tension, but everyone vented and then we moved on,” Cooley said.
Mallon did not return a call or email requesting comment Wednesday. Mallon previously said she keeps her personal opinion out of decisions she makes as a member of the township board.
A final settlement conference hearing in the ticket lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in 19th Circuit Court.
A trial date, if necessary, is set for Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., court records show.
