HONOR — Three Homestead Township officials resigned their posts during a sparsely-attended in-person meeting at the township hall on Tuesday.
The resignations of Trustee Christina Corey and Planning Commission Secretary Jennifer Sterling are effective immediately, an official said, and the resignation of Zoning Administrator Rosemary Naulty is effective July 31.
Township Supervisor Tia Kurina-Cooley confirmed she and the township board accepted the resignations and said various reasons were given, from perceived conflicts of interest to an increase in the time required to do the job.
When asked whether the resignations were related to ongoing litigation between the township and St. Ambrose Cellars, a local winery on Pioneer Road, Kurina-Cooley said, “yes and no.”
“This thing with the noise ordinance and St. Ambrose has been going back and forth for a long time now and it’s not something everyone wants to have to deal with,” Kurina-Cooley said.
“When Rosemary Naulty accepted the job as zoning administrator, she was told the conflict had nothing to do with zoning so it wouldn’t effect her,” Kurina-Cooley said. “That changed with the complaint about the disc golf.”
Kirk Jones, who owns St. Ambrose Cellars, said Naulty walked the grounds of the winery with him in early July after she received complaints regarding improvements Jones was making to his disc golf course.
The complaints stated Jones was clear-cutting land and expanding a “non-conforming” business which the township’s zoning ordinance did not allow.
Jones said he wasn’t clear-cutting, but removing dead and diseased trees from what used to be a Christmas tree farm, and planting grass and new trees in their place.
The disc golf course is free for anyone to use, he said, and participants don’t have to be customers of the winery to play.
Paperwork provided to Jones by Naulty stated he had to “cease this expansion of your business,” which Jones interpreted as a stop work order, though Kurina-Cooley said no stop work order was posted nor was it enforced.
“It’s very dubious,” Jones said of the complaint.
Jones has long asserted he’s been targeted by a small, vocal group of residents who don’t like the idea of a business that sells alcohol and hosts live music.
Kurina-Cooley said she is seeking a solution to the ongoing conflict by listening to complaints, researching the township’s ordinances and collecting objective information.
On Tuesday the township board approved spending up to $2,000 for a sound engineer to study audio levels from live music at St. Ambrose, she said, and compare it to ambient, or usual, sound levels.
A previous effort by Jones and the board fell flat after a different sound engineer met with the group, took sound readings at various locations, then later withdrew from the effort, Jones said.
“He decided it was too politically charged for his involvement,” Jones said.
In 2015 a resident of Homestead Road, Karen Mallon, put a flyer in area mailboxes complaining about St. Ambrose and calling the facility a bar, as previously reported.
When the township treasurer died while in office, Mallon was appointed to serve out the previous treasurer’s term. She currently serves as township clerk, after being elected in November.
In October 2019, Jones received a $125 ticket for violating the township’s noise ordinance while hosting a wedding at St. Ambrose that included live music.
Jones fought the ticket in court, a judge ruled the ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague,” the township successfully appealed, and the Circuit Court judge’s ruling left options for Jones to pursue further legal avenues.
In the meantime Jones, represented by attorney Frederick Stig-Nielsen, sued, accusing Homestead Township of violating the Freedom of Information Act and discovery is ongoing.
Jones said he is no longer hosting weddings or concerts at the winery. He still hosts live music, he said, but it usually ends about 8:30 p.m.
Kurina-Cooley said the township is looking to fill all three vacated positions and she expected the openings to be posted soon on the township’s website, homesteadtwp.org.
Naulty confirmed she resigned; Corey, Mallon and Sterling did not return calls or emails seeking comment.
