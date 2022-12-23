TRAVERSE CITY — After the sun had set, people came together for a silent walk through downtown Traverse City on the longest night of the year to remember homeless people who lost their lives.
Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Community Engagement Officer Ryan Hannon said about 100 people joined him Wednesday to walk and reflect on those who have died in 2022 because they were homeless in this community.
Every year, 13,000 people die on the streets in the United States, according to data provided by Goodwill Northern Michigan.
In Traverse City, Hannon said, six people who had no place of residence died this past year and four more people who had been homeless died after they found housing.
“I think it’s important for people to realize that housing ends homelessness,” Hannon said. “Without it, people’s lives are cut short.”
Homelessness harms health, and can often exacerbate pre-existing medical conditions, including heart disease and cancer, he said.
The walk here was one of hundreds that take place on the winter solstice every year across the country to commemorate the lives lost as a a result of homelessness.
Percy Bird said the walk, in effect, is a vigil for those homeless residents who have died, but also as a reminder of how hard it is “to be out here.”
“I hope this walk helps the community get a first-person experience of what life on the streets is like on a day-to-day basis. I want them to understand that this walk is walked by people in homelessness multiple times a day.”
Bird, who is a street outreach housing navigator for Goodwill of Northern Michigan, connects with Native Americans experiencing unsheltered homelessness where they are, and offers resources that can help.
He told the Record-Eagle he experienced of homelessness himself more than a decade ago.
People need to know that everyone who experiences homelessness comes to it by their own unique path, he said.
“I hope that this walk will help the community find more compassion through understanding,” Bird said.
Hannon agreed with Bird, saying that this year he felt that the local community showed up to pay their respects more than they ever have before.
It looked like people were pulling over as if it was a formal funeral procession, he added.
“What I noticed this year was a lot more people taking notice,” he said. “There were a number of times where cars and vehicles stopped and waited for us all to go, even if we didn’t cross their path.”
