TRAVERSE CITY — A sleeping man was burned in a fire at a homeless encampment before several others pulled him away from danger, according to local authorities.
The incident happened around 8:06 p.m. on Thursday at The Pines, a homeless encampment at 14th and Division roads, according to Traverse City Police Department.
The man was rushed to Munson Medical Center via EMS and airlifted from there to a Grand Rapids hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, they said.
Accounts differed slightly about whether or nor the man had been pulled from a tent close to a campfire, or whether he had been sleeping on a couch in the open.
Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller said the man was sleeping on a couch by an open campfire when it went ablaze. It was obvious to everyone in the general area that it was on fire, he said; and, when the man didn’t wake up, they pulled him off the couch and called 9-1-1.
Firefighters responded, Tuller said, but had difficulty locating the scene because of the size of the property but were finally able to find the burning couch, put out the fire and help the man, who was transported to Munson Medical Center.
Tuller also said firefighters were surprised homeless people were out there because it is usually a spring, summer and fall encampment. But, he said, there were six to eight individuals at the scene when firefighters arrived.
If it was summertime, Tuller said, this incident it may have had a much different result, because it’s currently wintertime and the trees have snow on them.
“But had that been summertime when the grass is dry and there’s leaf litter and there’s pine tree needles and everything are exposed, yeah, that could have been a serious fire,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.