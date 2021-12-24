TRAVERSE CITY — Warm temperatures and full flights will greet holiday travelers, as well as COVID-19 precautions.
American Automobile Association data shows that total year-end holiday travel is up by 35 percent overall this year, compared to Christmas and New Year’s last year.
Kevin Klein, Cherry Capitol Airport director, said, locally, all flights are full, with many flights inbound with people returning home for Christmas, like college students and families trying to see grandparents for the holidays.
He said Christmas Eve is likely to be his busiest day in the two-week holiday period, with about 800 passengers traveling through the local airport, compared to the normal 650 passengers per day.
“The good thing about this year, and so if we were to compare it to 2020, I would say we’re almost doubling or tripling the number of passengers we saw through the facility in 2020 with the COVID timeframe,” Klein said.
AAA data showed increases in holiday travel across the board, with 3.3 million total holiday travelers going more than 50 miles from home expected in Michigan this year and 109 million expected nationally from Thursday to Monday.
- Automobile travel — while still remaining the preferred method with 3 million traveling by car out of the 3.3 million total — is up by 28 percent from last year.
- Air travel is up by 184 percent in Michigan and travel by bus, train or cruise is up 201 percent in Michigan, 199 percent nationally, a lump sum number for all three.
Availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has led to greater comfort with travel this year, said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA.
“And then, certainly, we had people who canceled their vacations in 2020 due to the pandemic. And, they’re really ready to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year. But again, we advise people, they still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” Woodland said.
Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the highly transmissible omicron variant means health officials are asking people to be cautious and review the risk when gathering for the holidays and to take basic precautions, said Munson Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek.
“I think there’s just this big need right now to balance safety and infection prevention with the ability for people to do the things they want to do, to travel and see their loved ones for the holidays but just try to do that in a safe way,” Michalek said.
“And really, that’s all we’re asking people to do. If you’re sick, don’t travel and don’t gather with others. If you are going to gather with others and you’re not symptomatic than maintain social distancing, still wear masks. Because, we don’t know enough about omicron right now to say that masks are effective or are not effective against it.”
Weather appears to be less of a factor for holiday travel this year, with the Gaylord National Weather service predicting a rain-snow mix and milder temperatures in the 30s and 40s — warmer temperatures with rain expected downstate.
Hopes for a white Christmas may be dashed but Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said he didn’t expect any widespread travel issues, except for the possibility of fog and black ice with the yoyo-ing temperatures.
