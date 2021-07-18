TRAVERSE CITY — A spike in positive HIV tests in Kalkaska County has health officials mailing out oral swab tests people can do at home and condoms.
Both are free and are a phone call away, said George Davis-Williams, clinical supervisor for District Health Department #10. The health department also is working with the state of Michigan to expand all testing and is offering free blood draws, he said.
The positive tests are from 2019 — the latest data available — and while raw numbers are not known, the rate of new diagnoses in Kalkaska is four times the rate in Michigan and three times the rate in the greater Metro Detroit region for the same time frame.
Metro Detroit consistently has the highest number of new diagnoses, with 2019 data from local health departments showing a rate of 27.2 per 100,000 residents, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Kalkaska County had a low rate of new HIV diagnoses in the 10 years prior to 2019, with one or fewer per year, which makes the surge more alarming, Davis-Williams said.
“All it takes is just one person to get infected to wind up having an outbreak occur,” Davis-Williams said.
Kalkaska County is one of three counties that have been on the radar of the state health department because its demographics are similar to Scott County, Indiana, where a severe outbreak took place from 2011 to 2014 among IV drug users, Davis-Williams said.
Research shows that a cluster of 215 infections were attributed to the Indiana outbreak.
Kalkaska mirrors Scott County, Davis-Williams said, in that it is a rural, underserved community where incomes are low, drug use is high and residents have limited access to health care, including less access to screening and testing for infections such as HIV, syphilis and gonorrhea, which are also on the rise.
Victoria Cammarata is an early intervention specialist at Munson’s Thomas Judd Care Center for people in northern Michigan who are living with HIV/AIDS or are at risk of contracting the disease.
“We know that it’s not just Kalkaska County,” Cammarata said. “We know people don’t have sex or use IV drugs based on county lines.”
To get a better handle on what is going on testing will be increased not just in Kalkaska, but in the surrounding counties, she said. The Munson center has also received mail-in testing kits that can be sent to a person’s home, where they can do an oral swab in privacy and get results in about 20 minutes.
“The idea is to reduce any barriers people may have to getting tested,” Cammarata said.
A finger prick test can also be done at the center with 20-minute results, or a person can get a standard blood draw test through a health department or from their own doctor.
“Everyone just routinely should have an HIV test in their lifetime,” Davis-Williams said.
In Grand Traverse County there were six new cases of HIV in 2015, none in 2016 and one in 2017, the latest numbers available from the GTC Health Department. New cases don’t always represent new infections, as a newly-diagnosed person may have been infected for many years.
Erin Johnson, disease control and prevention program supervisor for the GTCHD, said she does not worry that the county will also see a spike in new diagnoses. The county does a lot of education surrounding HIV and other sexually transmitted infections that focuses on prevention and reducing risks.
The department gives out free condoms, there are needle exchange programs in the area and there is an abundance of testing done, Johnson said.
“The most important thing is knowing your own behavior and what you can do to reduce your risks,” Johnson said.
If a person knows they are HIV-positive they can take medications that will reduce the amount of virus in their body, or the viral load, to a level that keeps their immune system working and prevents AIDS. Once the viral load is reduced to a certain level the virus cannot be transmitted sexually, though there is not enough data to make the same claim about transmission through IV drug use.
People who are at high risk of becoming HIV-positive can also take a pre-exposure prophylaxis, PrEP. The daily medication is about 99 percent effective in reducing the risk of getting HIV from sex and about 74 percent effective in people who inject drugs.
Cammarata has worked in the HIV/AIDS field since 2004, the last 10 of them at Munson. In Chicago she worked with an organization that provides housing for homeless people with the disease, and in South Africa she worked with households headed by children who were orphaned because of AIDS.
The disease hasn’t gone away, but it’s not in the news as much because people are not dying, Cammarata said. There are good medications that have been developed and people are living long, healthy lives, she said.
“The general population, if you’re not in the nitty-gritty of it, you’re not hearing about it,” Cammarata said.
She said the focus for HIV care has now shifted to older adults who may, along with their HIV diagnosis, have other diseases such as high blood pressure, cancer or arthritis.
“It used to be caring for the dying,” she said. “Now it’s how do they manage for the rest of their lives.”
Johnson said that with social media people may be more educated about HIV/AIDS than they were in the early years of the epidemic and less afraid to be tested.
“Hopefully there will be less stigma attached to the diagnosis,” Johnson said.
