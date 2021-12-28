TRAVERSE CITY — A hit and run crash at Three Mile and Garfield resulted in a chase by car and foot, according to law enforcement.
At 8:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a gray Jeep called police saying their vehicle was hit by another car at 3 Mile and Garfield. The driver said that they thought the driver of the other vehicle, a red Chevy Malibu which sustained damage to the driver's side, had taken off, going southbound on Garfield Road.
A Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office deputy stationed near Garfield and Slocam roads saw a car matching the description, so he turned around and caught up to it.
The vehicle pulled into the Northland gas station in Kingsley and eventually went into Cherryland Mobile Home Park. The pursuing deputy tried to stop it with lights and sirens but the car didn't stop. Instead, police said the Malibu went through the trailer park a bit, backed up, almost hitting the deputy's vehicle, then went through the park again.
When the vehicle finally came to a stop, the driver ran on foot but police caught up to him. A passenger was also detained but didn't run.
Lt. Brian Giddis described the chase "kinda like a bad movie."
