TRAVERSE CITY — Tom Carr had a neighbor in Buckley whose father had an old Ford Model A.
The car had a connection to the man behind it’s makers namesake, Henry Ford, and the man, Ronald Smith, gave Carr a ride around town in it.
“It was a Model A that was heavily modified — by Harry Bennett — for him to drive around the grounds of the Ford factories,” Carr said.
Harry Bennett rose to the Ford Motor Company’s head of security in the 1930s. That, of course, was his official title. He was known as an enforcer who thwarted plans to unionize among Ford factory employees while other Detroit auto companies like Chrysler and General Motors allowed labor unions a seat at the table.
Carr started to research Bennett more. He uncovered photos of him and newspaper stories that detailed Bennett’s place in the thick of violent protests outside of the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Factory. One photo showed Bennett injured after a rock was thrown at him at the Ford Hunger March. It was previously reported that he’d been shot.
That story, up until Bennett’s theatrical exit from the Ford company, is detailed in a chapter of Carr’s latest history book, “Dark Side of The Mitten: Crimes of Power & Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past & Present.”
The book is a follow-up to Carr’s two best-sellers “Blood on the Mitten: Infamous Michigan Murderers, 1700s-Present” and “MI BAD: Robbers, Cutthroats and Thieves in Michigan’s Past and Present.”
“This one has a lot of things like the dark side of some of the famous people in Michigan, and some other people that aren’t so famous, but who had a position of some sort of power,” said Carr, a former Record-Eagle reporter.
“Henry Ford’s Henchman” is one three stories Carr has in the book related to Henry Ford. “Henry Ford, and the Third Reich’s Seal of Approval,” details Ford’s ties to the German Nazi party. The other is “The Club Too Rich for Henry Ford,” a short chapter about the extra private Huron Mountain Club and Ford’s attempts to get into it.
“I even say in there myself that it’s not to take anything away from his vast achievements,” Carr said. “But, you know, he’s made no mistake about himself being anti-Semitic.”
The rest of the 39 stories span from the 1700s up, all history with a present-day impact on the state. The majority of them take place between the 19th and 20th centuries.
For example, “Slavers of the North” is about Michiganders who owned slaves; “Chef Pontiac: Heroism and Cruelty” tells about how Chief Pontiac, which is the namesake of a Michigan auto and city, drowned a captive girl.
“I don’t try and spare anybody,” Carr said.
Some stories have a connection to Traverse City. Others are about the northern Michigan region as a whole.
Take for example, Arthur Curry, who had hopes of revitalizing Traverse City’s Park Place Hotel and Petoskey’s Perry Hotel in the 1980s and ‘90s. When plans sputtered and Curry left both projects, he needed money.
“And all of a sudden, they find out that this guy that they put their money in has kidnapped a woman down in Indiana and asked for a ransom,” Carr said.
Curry was arrested in a K-Mart parking lot, the joint project went bankrupt, and the developer was sentenced to 30 years on the kidnapping charge, serving 11 of them before parole in 2001.
The other story with a connection to TC tells the tale of Magdelaine LaFramboise, one of the most successful fur traders in the Great Lakes Region in the early 1800s aided by her fluency in English, French, Odawa and Ojibwe languages. She’d trade frequently in the winter from the Grand Traverse Bay down to the Kalamazoo river.
LaFramboise would spend her off-season summers on Mackinac Island and buy the pots, weapons and tools that Native Americans in the western Lower Peninsula traded their furs for.
When her husband, Joseph, was murdered by a Potawatomi man named Nequad, LaFramboise became extremely successful at the fur trade herself.
The other Mackinac Island story is the tale of a fur trader, Alexis St. Martin, who lived with a hole in his stomach that didn’t heal shut.
It allowed Dr. William Beaumont, the namesake of Beaumont Health across Detroit, to observe the human digestive progress in St. Martin.
“It’s always been an interesting story, but it’s not often told from the standpoint of the guy who had the hole. It’s usually told from the standpoint of the doctor who did the research on him,” Carr said.
“Dark Side of the Mitten,” which is published by Mission Point Press, is available on Amazon for $16.95. Amazon Book Review Editor Chris Schluep has the book tabbed for the site’s “Best True Crime Books” list.
The book can also be purchased at Horizon Books in downtown Traverse City and is available at the Traverse District Area Library.
