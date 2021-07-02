TRAVERSE CITY — When it comes to his music, singer-songwriter Ben Traverse may well have been born a couple of generations late.
A self-professed “history nerd” who treasures centuries-old sea shanties and the songs of early folk pioneers from the 1950s, the 23-year-old Traverse City native and Grand Rapids-based guitarist found himself immersed in traditional folk and independent music during high school music camps hosted by Earthwork Music, SEED (Supporting Entrepreneurs for Environment and Development) and YMCA.
“I was just like thrown into the deep end of it, and I was super passionate and still am about history and things like that,” he said in a recent interview in Traverse City.
“Traditional folk music really scratched that history nerd itch for me and it kind of went from there.”
Even while a student, Traverse would browse the Library of Congress website while in class so he could listen to “all these wild, old recordings of bands playing songs whose original author was completely lost in time. It was so fascinating.”
Those proclivities ended up sparking recording sessions over the past year with pal and fellow musician Michael Dause, drummer for Traverse City’s The Accidentals.
The pair researched, selected, performed and recorded eight traditional sea shanties from America, England, Ireland and New Zealand, along with two original songs with a similar musical bent.
Officially released on June 25, the folky project with a lengthy title — “Songs of the Lakes and Seas: Shanties, Forecastle Songs and Other Seafaring Ballads” — takes listeners on a voyage through capstan shanties, drinking songs and whaling ballads.
Dubbing their duo project Shantyland, Dause and Traverse hashed out and recorded the tunes at Earthwork Farm outside Lake City, playing most of the instruments themselves.
While Traverse conceded his love of vintage folk music might seem unusual for a 20-something, he insisted there’s a growing legion of young fans for these tunes.
“We’re kind of in the middle of a folk revival now,” he said. “There’s a lot of young people getting into this kind of music.”
Indeed, Traverse — who was born as Ben Traverse Kolk in Traverse City and grew up in Manistee — aims to continue his goal of creating “a little old-time renaissance.”
He plans to record a solo album of traditional American folk songs later this year, inspired by the one-man-and-a-guitar recordings of folk icon Pete Seeger.
“I think there’s something real special about those kinds of recordings. So that’s going to be the next mission,” said Traverse, who’s also released “spacey electronic” albums in the past under the Holborn moniker.
In the meantime, he’s slowly rolling out live performances this summer after a year-long pandemic.
Traverse plays the inaugural Smiling Acres Music Festival in Trufant on July 3, Mari Vineyards in Traverse City on July 20 and the Forest Trail Music Festival in Manistee on Aug. 27.
“I’m really thrilled just to be around other people again,” Traverse said. “I’m really excited to see my friends that I haven’t seen in a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.