EAST BAY TOWNSHIP — A leaking natural gas pipeline under US-31/M72, between Three Mile and Four Mile roads, has closed the highway indefinitely.
As of presstime Thursday night, road crews were working on both sides of the highway to repair the damage, with no estimate given for when it would reopen.
Chris Hackbarth, DTE regional manager for northern Michigan, said they believe a construction crew working between a Bob Evans Restaurant and a Days Inn & Suites probably punctured the line.
When the leak was first reported by Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Authority at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a buckled portion of the highway, stretching across both north and southbound lanes, was visible to the eye.
At that time of day, as people driving on US-31/M72 were stopped and finally re-routed to Hammond Road, traffic congestion radiated out to affect motorists on Garfield and other streets in the vicinity.
People staying in the section closed to traffic faced the dilemma of how to get to their hotels. Some wrote on social media that they parked and walked.
