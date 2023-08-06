ACME — Returning a long-shuttered golf course to its previous majesty probably isn’t possible without a detour or two, right into the cabbage.
“It was a flyer right out of the gate,” said chairman and founder of High Pointe Golf Club, Rod Trump.
Trump is no relation to the former president, although he does spend time golfing in Florida and his vocabulary is fertilized with colorful terms — i.e., “running carts,” or “super world-class” and yes, even “complete nothingburger.”
For the uninitiated, “flyer” refers to a ball hit from the rough — aka “the cabbage” — that travels significantly farther than the player had originally envisioned.
And make no mistake, the $24-million project of bringing High Pointe, an 18-hole former top 100 in the world course, back from the dead, is a total flyer.
Designed in the 1980s by Tom Doak — an author and landscape architect so revered by the golf community that Forbes magazine calls him a “starchitect” — the course closed after the 2008 season.
“One of many casualties of an economic slump that hit the golf industry particularly hard,” a history on High Pointe’s website explains about the closure.
Just west of M-72, the grass grew long, rabbits moved in, deer browsed the weeds in the sand traps.
And Mike Moran of MI Local Hops years ago acquired more than 500 acres of the property, which encompassed most of the original front nine and part of the back, as previously reported.
The economics of hops was aces back then, during the rise of the craft beer business, which Moran estimated really got going in 2008, peaked about 2015, and has since leveled.
Moran sold about 300 acres back to a High Pointe-namesake LLC, and said he’s been watching the progress from the hops farm’s current acreage, also just off M-72.
“I’m amazed,” Moran said. “This is quite an efficient group. They just seem like such pros.”
Trump together with Doak broke ground in May on what has become a racewalk against two familiar Michigan adversaries – time and weather.
“We were 10 days back at the start of the year, then 11 days ahead by the end of May, now in August we’re still four-and-a-half days ahead of schedule,” Trump said, and you can almost feel the fist-bump through the phone.
A bogey here, a birdie there, the project is under par time-wise, Trump sounds optimistic and it’s impossible not to imagine him with a pencil nub, scratching out the day’s score.
“The land is almost all sand, which is exactly what you want when you’re building a super world class golf course,” he says.
That doesn’t mean Trump has completely avoided the rough, metaphorically speaking.
He hasn’t.
A deluge of rain over a couple of days in June revealed puddling on holes 8 and 16, he said, that had to be addressed.
Supply-chain issues meant some irrigation parts had to be back-ordered.
The course is spread over two townships, Whitewater and Acme, meaning double the permitting, and double the requisite public meetings, which take time even when the process goes well. So far, it apparently has.
“Not a word of negativity on that project and, in fact, I’ve heard a lot of good,” said Don White, Acme Township’s supervisor. “They’ve been moving along; they’ve got their permits; it’s all positive – and I’m not even a golfer.”
Even if White was a golfer, that doesn’t mean he’d be spoiling a good walk at High Pointe.
The course, once opened, will be private and membership is by-invitation only.
Prospective members are asked, via an online form, for such vitals as their golf handicap, their social media handles, three golf references, their shirt, belt, shoe and glove size, the name of their bank and their banker.
A review of membership requirements of other private national golf clubs across the country show, while this may sound like an FBI background check, it’s actually pretty standard stuff – especially where fees to join can range from $50,000, to $150,000, even $250,000 and more.
Locals shouldn’t expect to be a spectator at High Pointe for any national, televised PGA-type tournaments. Trump said the club isn’t interested in hosting those.
There will be special opportunities for kids, military veterans, first responders and the media to get a look at the place, and even play, Trump said, and the club plans to support philanthropic efforts with a foundation.
“We’re appreciative of where we are in the world and will be giving back,” Trump said. “This is a great community and we want to be part of that.”
The latest hazard isn’t atmospheric, geological or hydraulic, it’s contractural.
In July, an architect, who Trump previously contracted with to design a new clubhouse and barn, filed a complaint against High Pointe Holdings LLC in 13th Circuit Court, stating he wasn’t paid for services.
Ryan La Haie, of 42 North LLC, with offices in Traverse City and Grand Rapids, said in court documents he is seeking $68,800 in damages plus attorney fees.
High Pointe’s court response states the LLC wasn’t provided with the services contracted, in the quality expected or in the time allotted, and has asked the court to dismiss the complaint, release any liens and award attorney fees for having to defend against a “frivolous” action.
“It’s a pimple on our backside, a complete nothingburger,” Trump said, about the suit.
A settlement offer was rejected with a profanity-laced text, Trump said.
La Haie acknowledged he sent the text in frustration over an offer that didn’t cover his attorney fees or pay him for his work.
La Haie’s court filings include the signed contract and other documents, including a signed check for $75,000 dated March 20, 2023, that La Haie said he received from Trump, inside the kind of brightly colored envelope someone would use to send a greeting card.
Bank documentation shows the check was canceled. La Haie says it was canceled before it was even mailed, though Trump in court documents disputes this.
A court-ordered mediation is scheduled for September — a month that, traditionally, is one of Michigan’s best for golf, whether or not you’re in the rough.
