TRAVERSE CITY — The flakes fell this Christmas, but a mild winter will keep Traverse City’s ski hill closed, possibly until the new year.
City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Derek Melville said snow guns were running around the clock to build up at least 2 feet of snow on the park’s downhill slopes. That’s enough to get through warm-ups and rainy days like the area got last year — and in recent days — without snowmelt creating bare patches.
“Normally we have a little more natural snow on our side,” he said.
Temperatures climbed into the mid-40s Wednesday, then dove below freezing again, Melville said. He was glad to hear that forecasts called for weather cold enough for snow to stick around.
“Well, good, we definitely need it,” he said.
What natural snow remained was enough for cross-country skiers to hit the park’s recently expanded trails, Melville said. Parks and Recreation staff groomed the paths whenever new snow fell to keep them in shape.
Plans call for opening the ski hill Jan. 2, or possibly earlier if conditions permit, Melville said.
Pandemic emergency orders mean the park’s new lodge will be closed even then, although ski rentals will still be available to one party at a time.
Melville said he recommends families suit up as much as they can in their vehicles, and even bring folding chairs to help with steps like boot-tying. Pass holders won’t need to go inside to check in, and for the first time skiers can buy season and day passes online https://hickory-hills.square.site).
Two new outside fire pits will provide some warmth, and Melville said he’s fairly confident that skier volumes won’t cause any issues with emergency orders affecting outdoor gatherings. If so, the park could potentially limit day pass sales.
“It would be unfortunate if we have to go that route, but it would also mean that we’re having a banner year,” he said.
One thing that won’t change from last year are the prices, Melville said. He and other city officials agreed that a pandemic year wasn’t the time to raise rates. Plus, the city increased prices last year so Melville wanted another season to see how they’ll work, especially after a record-breaking past season.
Passes for city residents range from $50 for student or senior cross-country skiers and $60 for the same for adults, up to $325 for a family of four for both downhill and cross-country, and $35 for each additional family member for downhill.
Downhill day passes go from $15 for student and senior city residents Sunday through Friday, up to $20 for adults on Saturdays.
Cross-country skiers from the city pay $8 for seniors and students Sunday through Friday and Saturdays after 4 p.m., up to $12 for adults on Saturdays.
Skiers from outside the city pay more, from $10 per day for students and seniors Sunday through Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m., up to $440 for a family of four to ski all season long.
The bunny hill’s free, and rates are halved for families that get free or reduced school lunches, documents show.
Temperatures hit “pretty impressive” highs Wednesday and stayed warm through much of the night because of an approaching storm system, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said. Strong winds from the south can bring in warmer air ahead of the system, then colder winds from the west or northwest can drive lake-effect snow.
Snow could continue into Sunday, and while day-to-day accumulations were expected to be small, a couple inches here and a couple more there can add up, Cornish said.
“With these colder temperatures, we could have some decent snow that sticks around for at least a little bit as these cold temps stay,” he said.
Other ski hills in the area were open, or will be soon, while at least one more remained closed.
Mt. Holiday had a tentative Jan. 2 open date as well, also because of bad snow-making weather, while the T-Bar and Lounge was set to open Saturday for takeout, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Timberlee Hills was taking reservations for snow tubing with availability as soon as Dec. 28, according to its website.
Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Nub’s Nob near Harbor Springs and Schuss Mountain near Mancelona all had at least some of their trails and lifts open as of Thursday, ranging from five out of 58 at Crystal Mountain to 30 of 53 at Nubs Nob.
Base conditions varied and were likely to change but Crystal Mountain reported 18 to 36 inches, with 36 inches at Nubs Nob — base measurements weren’t immediately available for Boyne Mountain.
