TRAVERSE CITY — The region’s parks and recreation industry depends on getting a fair share of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ funding pie.
Some big awards targeting Northwest Michigan deliver improved opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park will unveil $3.1 million in upgrades when it opens for the season April 2. The work, now reaching completion, includes modernization of electrical hookups and reconstructing the west bathroom as a storm shelter to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) standards. In addition, new cement site pads comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improving accessibility and upgraded water spigots enhance potable water access.
“It’s going to be ready for our campers,” promised Park Supervisor Stephanie Rosinski.
Rosinski anticipates high park visitation numbers in the 2021 season, continuing the public’s zealous participation rates of last year. Statewide state park camping reservations show camper enthusiasm already strong with reservations as of mid-February up 28 percent over the same period last year.
The 2021 DNR budget of $469.6 million comes from about 50 different funds. Many are supported by user fees. Parks and Recreation’s piece of the pie is $110.1 million. The division’s primary funding is fed by sale of Recreation Passports, boat registrations, snowmobile trail stickers, off-road vehicle license fees and trail stickers, camping fees and other sources.
Pandemic-inspired interest in outdoor recreation increased fiscal year 2020 revenues from user fees. DNR chief budget officer Erik Eklund reported an 8.4 percent increase in hunting and fishing license sales which increased revenues by $5.1 million over fiscal year 2019. Fishing license sales support DNR fisheries operations. Hunting license sales support the agency’s wildlife division. Recreation Passport sales,which funds Parks and Recreation, increased generating $1.8 million over the previous year.
DNR research specialist Dustin Isenhoff said while most user-based revenue streams saw an uptick, camper nights fell due to three months of state park COVID-related closures.
“We were catching up fast, but ran out of time,” Isenhoff said.
Lost nights decreased camper fees by $5.3 million over fiscal year 2019.
But Interlochen State Park bucked last season’s statewide trend. Michigan’s largest state park, it broke the year’s norms.
“Our campground over Labor Day was filled,’ said Park Superintendent Chris Stark. “That’s never happened during the time I’ve been here.”
Interlochen State Park manages six rustic state forest campgrounds in Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Stark said despite delayed openings, the rustic campground revenues increased 30 percent.
The region is poised to receive a generous bite of the DNR funding pie in 2021 from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The restricted fund provides dollars for public acquisition of land for resource protection and outdoor recreation development. MNRTF funding is sourced from development of publicly owned minerals, primarily oil and gas.
Two significant projects are targeted for MNTRF acquisition funding in 2021, pending the anticipated approval by the state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Green Lake Township in Grand Traverse County is expected to receive $569,200 for the acquisition of 515 acres with 3,800 feet of Bass Lake frontage and 1,000 feet of lake frontage on Sauders Lake. Future developments on the property would open Bass Lake for public paddling, fishing, swimming and hunting. Nonmotorized trails would connect to the property to the adjacent Long Lake Natural Area.
Railroad Point Natural Area in Benzie County is slated to receive $718,900 from MNTRF for the acquisition of 9.3 acres, the last private in-holding of the preserve.The acquisition has been the subject of a multiyear effort. Its purchase will expand the existing preserve to 216 acres and aid in the protection of a scenic stretch of the natural corridor between Crystal Lake and Betsie River.
“It’s a big deal,” said Benzie County Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Ed Hoogterp. “It’s much more significant than the size of the property.”
Hoogterp said the acquisition will create 4,000 feet of unbroken public access to Crystal Lake and protect the lake’s water quality by preserving the natural vegetation on surrounding bluffs and hills. The preserve is owned by Benzie County and managed jointly by the county and Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
MNRTF has awarded $48.9 million supporting 64 acquisition and development projects in Grand Traverse County since 1980. Among the entities funded were Traverse City State Park, Boardman River, Old Mission Park and Clinch Park Bayfront Revitalization.
