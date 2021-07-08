KALKASKA — Rick Heitmeyer is a familiar face in a new place.
The veteran educator, who graduated from Elk Rapids High School in 1990, is now the new leader and superintendent of Kalkaska Public Schools.
Heitmeyer cut his superintendent chops about 45 minutes southwest of his new home when he served as the top administrator for Buckley Community Schools for six years beginning in 2010. He then took on the dual role of superintendent and principal at Vanderbilt Area Schools for three years before leaving for the Baldwin superintendent job in July 2018.
He tenures at Vanderbilt and Baldwin came with their own sets of challenges.
Vanderbilt was identified by the Michigan Department of Education as a “priority” school district, meaning that school officials needed to develop a plan to dramatically improve student achievement. Heitmeyer led Vanderbilt through that process and out of priority status while also lifting the district from under a decade-long budget deficit.
Baldwin was in a partnership agreement with the MDE when Heitmeyer was superintendent. The state, while providing resources to identify needs, develop an improvement plan and set certain goals for academic growth that Baldwin had to meet or face possible closure. Heitmeyer pulled Baldwin out of that status as well.
“I’ve been able to go in, make some tweaks and change things around pretty quickly,” Heitmeyer said.
Baldwin Board of Education President Shawn Washington said Heitmeyer was “instrumental” in the improving the district and in building relationships with community partners. Washington also lauded Heitmeyer’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, which included making Baldwin a one-to-one district with internet-capable devices and providing WiFi hotspots to all families in need.
Washington said Heitmeyer did a wonderful job while navigating uncharted territory.
“There was a lot of communication, a lot of emails, a lot of Zoom meetings, a lot of text messaging and calls to keep the board up to date on what was happening,” Washington said. “If you had to write a book on how to get through a pandemic, I could see him as one of the co-authors.”
Kalkaska likely won’t pose the same issues Heitmeyer saw at Vanderbilt and Baldwin, which made the position all the more attractive.
“I can come in, hit the ground running, and carry forward what they have going on,” Heitmeyer said, adding that Kalkaska’s strategic plan is the best he’s seen for a school district. “They have a map they’re following, and you’ll see that not a lot of places follow the plans they put in place.”
Heitmeyer replaces Terry Starr, who announced in April that he was taking the superintendent position at Shepherd Public Schools.
Starr’s short time as Kalkaska superintendent was marred by controversy and a nearly yearlong administrative leave surrounding allegations of impropriety while Starr was at Elk Rapids Public Schools. Starr was cleared of any wrongdoing and eventually reinstated as superintendent in April 2020.
Kalkaska Board President Rachael Birgy said at the time of Starr’s announcement that she was surprised by his decision, but she recognized the move would allow for “a fresh start for all involved.”
Birgy said Wednesday that Heitmeyer’s 12 years of experience impressed the board as did his vision of what Kalkaska Public Schools can be.
“We are hopeful Mr. Heitmeyer will bring innovative ideas to support student learning and staff well-being,” Birgy said.
Heitmeyer’s official start date was July 1, but he has been on site at Kalkaska since June 28. He expects to spend the first 90 days listening to faculty, staff as well as community stakeholders while learning about the district’s strengths and weaknesses. He’ll report to the board what he finds.
“Everything is about relationships and partnerships,” Heitmeyer said. “For these first couple months, I’ve got to get to know a lot of people — my board members, my administrative team, our partners in the community. I’m going to spend a lot of time hearing what we’re doing well and what we need to improve on.”
