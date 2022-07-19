TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan will get a break from the soaring high temperatures that swept through earlier this week — but the humidity will stick around a bit longer.
Officials from the National Weather Service Station in Gaylord said temperatures neared 95 degree highs on Monday and Tuesday. That, alone, set the stage for some sweltering summer days, only to be made worse by consistently high dew points in the air. That’s what causes that sticky, sweaty feeling of heat clinging to your skin, with essentially no way for it to escape.
Temperatures, at least, will be more tolerable moving forward: the National Weather Service predicts it will be in the low- to mid-80s throughout the remainder of the week. But it will take a little while longer before there’s a noticeable dip in how humid it feels.
“You'll feel some relief on Thursday, but not not a ton,” said Meteorologist Andy Sullivan. “It won't be as warm for temperatures, and humidity levels will be decreasing a little bit.”
Northern Michigan’s above-average temperatures were in line with what has been seen throughout much of the rest of the country.
The heat wave was the result of a high-pressure system that originated in the southeast part of the nation, with temperatures reaching in the 110s around Texas days ago. That high pressure ridge acted as a “heat dome,” full of sinking warm air, as it made its way northeast to Michigan, Sullivan said.
“It just kind of feeds on itself, and the heat builds up,” Sullivan said. “We're in the middle of summer, so we have long days … so this is a time of year when that heat can really build, through a higher sun angle, and more solar radiation, and a lot of different factors.”
The humidity, on the other hand, came from surface moisture that arose, originally off of the Gulf of Mexico, he said.
And that has made a big difference.
Dew points have been near 65 so far this week, and are expected to remain at the low- to mid-60s Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, that’s just on the threshold of what’s tolerable for most people. Anything much higher than that becomes an oppressive amount of humidity. At dew points between 55 and 65, the humidity is noticeable and begins to become uncomfortable, especially in the evenings.
“You start hitting anything around that range, you start to feel uncomfortable,” Sullivan said. “And you start to sweat a lot more, and you can just feel it.”
By Thursday, they should dip to the high 50s.
The National Weather Service uses dewpoint, rather than the much more variable “relative humidity,” to measure how muggy the weather is likely to feel to most people. That’s because, when the temperature is higher, the air can hold more water — a 95 degree day at 50 percent relative humidity will have much more moisture in the air than a 55 degree day with the same relative humidity.
The dewpoint takes into account both temperature and the total amount of moisture in the air, and directly represents how cool it would have to be to reach 100 percent relative humidity. The higher it is, the harder it is for your body to release heat into the air through perspiration.
“People should get sunscreen out and try to limit your exposure to the sun, because it doesn't take much before you can get sunburned,” Sullivan said. “So try to take breaks and stay hydrated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.