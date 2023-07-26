TRAVERSE CITY — Despite widespread talk about northwestern Michigan’s looming heat wave, weather experts say that conditions are not out of the ordinary for late-July.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said this week’s temperature projections have even cooled off a bit, with thermometers expected to max out on Thursday between 90 and 91 degrees.
“There’s a system coming in that will bring some higher pressure with it,” he said. “So temperatures will be a little warmer during the next couple of days.”
Between 2020 and 2022, Traverse City’s max temperatures during the last full week of July averaged about 88 degrees, according to Weather Underground’s online records (available at https://www.wunderground.com/weather/us/mi/traverse-city).
According to current projections, even if Thursday’s temperatures climb into the low 90s, this week’s average maximum temperature will hover between 80 and 82 degrees — that’s six to eight degrees lower than the previous three years’ summative high average temperature during the last week of July.
Still, people should apply common sense if spending a lot of time outdoors over these next few days.
“Apply basic heat safety,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Gillen said. “Take breaks if you work outside, and stay hydrated.”
Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s may be common this time of year, but flash hail storms certainly are not.
And that’s exactly what happened over the weekend, when Mother Nature reminded Interlochen residents that, while it may be summer, they still live in Michigan.
Hail accumulated in localized areas of Interlochen, when a strong thunderstorm passed through the town last Saturday afternoon.
Most of the precipitation occurred in the vicinity of the US-31 and S Long Lake Road intersection, with some precipitation also accumulating a bit farther south; according to Gillen, who said that that hail developed in the storm clouds as it “sat over the area.”
Gillen said that when the hail became too heavy for the clouds to hold, it fell “all at once,” that is; between 3:07 and 3:20 p.m., during which time temperatures dropped from 80 degrees down to 56 degrees.
But, according to local weather reports, temps quickly warmed back up.
“This happens maybe once a year,” Gillen said. “It’s not common, but it’s not unheard of, either.”
One local, who asked to remain anonymous, said they could see fog rising up off the ground after the storm passed as temperatures began to rise: “It was pretty cool.”
Kylie Zenner, who was camping in Interlochen when the storm hit, said that the “marble-sized” hail ripped several holes in her tent.
“I’ll spend the afternoon patching it up,” she said, then noted some consolation in having filled her cooler without having to buy more ice.
Hail was also reported just northwest of Cadillac, but Gillen said that there wasn’t enough of it to cover the ground.
While no hail is expected for the remainder of the week, Traverse City Deputy Health Officer Mike Lahey said that wearing sunscreen is a good idea.
“Being outside during the summertime is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy beautiful northern Michigan,” he said, “but it is important to protect yourself from heat-related illness and understand the risks of heat exposure.
“To enjoy the outdoors in a safe way during the summer months we suggest wearing lightweight clothing and a hat, not scheduling outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wearing sunscreen, drinking plenty of water, seeking shade or air conditioning when needed, and be sure to check for weather alerts.”
Lahey said that elderly individuals and young children are most at risk for heat-related illness, so it is important to check on them to ensure they are taking precautions.
In addition to the heat, Lahey said “The continued threat of smoky skies from the ongoing wildfires in Canada presents challenges in air quality. Be sure to check the local air quality index before you head outdoors and plan your activities accordingly.”
To do this, visit airnow.gov, and sign up for alerts. AirNow also has a free mobile app.
