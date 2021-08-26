BELLAIRE — A hearing is scheduled in an Antrim County election-related lawsuit in which Michigan’s Secretary of State intervened, despite a judge’s earlier decision dismissing the case.

A local man, Bill Bailey, filed suit Nov. 23, accusing the county of voter fraud and of violating his constitutional rights, after initial results of the 2020 Presidential election showed about 2,000 votes cast for then-President Donald Trump had mistakenly been assigned to then-challenger Joe Biden.

2020 local election coverage The Record-Eagle's coverage of 2020 local elections and related issues:

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy acknowledged her office’s human error, an assertion backed by the state’s Senate Oversight Committee, which in June released a 55-page report rejecting claims of widespread election fraud in Antrim County and in Michigan.

Bailey had also accused the county of diluting his vote, after a marijuana proposal, allowing a single dispensary in the Village of Central Lake, passed by a single vote.

Records show Bailey is registered to vote in Central Lake Township, and only voters registered in the Village of Central Lake received ballots which included the marijuana proposal.

Bailey — represented by Matthew DePerno of Portage — accused Antrim County of using what he called intentionally compromised Dominion voting equipment, that deliberately “switched” votes from Republican to Democratic candidates during the 2020 election.

These claims have been repeatedly debunked by Dominion CEO John Poulos, and by national, state and county election officials including Chris Krebs, the former chief of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Ryan Macias, former acting director of U.S. Election Assistance Commission Voting Testing and Certification Program and Alex Halderman, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan.

Trump political operatives, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Trump supporter, MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell, made similar accusations during national media appearances and have all since been sued by Dominion for defamation.

DePerno previously received a cease and desist letter from Dominion, records show.

More than three months have passed since 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer dismissed Bailey’s lawsuit, granting a motion for summary disposition filed April 9 by attorneys with Antrim County and the state’s Attorney General’s office.

Throughout the U.S., hundreds of lawsuits challenging balloting issues, election equipment or the results of the 2020 election have been filed in local, state and federal courts, information from the American Bar Association shows.

At the time of its dismissal, the case in Antrim County was among the few yet to be adjudicated, records show.

Elsenheimer granted the motion for summary disposition May 18 and directed attorneys for the plaintiff and the defendant to submit various orders to the court to later be signed by the judge.

Objections and further hearings ensued in July and earlier this month DePerno filed an objection to court documents submitted by attorneys representing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Elsenheimer is scheduled to hear arguments on the objection Sept. 13, at a hearing that will take place in person at the Antrim County Courthouse beginning at 11:45 a.m.

DePerno filed appeals with the Michigan Court of Appeals in mid-July and shortly thereafter announced in a statement on Twitter his candidacy for state AG.

DePerno is running as a Republican, information on the state’s campaign finance website shows.

Benson said the election in Michigan was fair and accurate, claims to the contrary are baseless and that in a more “sane” political environment, Guy’s admitted human error would not have been used to try to falsely cast doubt on the results.

“I think any judge who looks at this case will see the truth,” Benson said, during a recent stop in Traverse City, to visit the Barlow Street branch office of the Secretary of State. “After we get out of this moment, and this challenge to our democracy, there has to be real accountability for those who seek to misuse this moment to further their own gain.”

Earlier this month a federal judge sanctioned two lawyers — Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker — who filed a class action lawsuit in Colorado claiming voter fraud, and now must pay attorney fees for Dominion and others, records show.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Benson responded to the sanctions in a press release, where they expressed support for the order issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter.

“These lawyers acted in bad faith seeking to overturn a fair and valid election,” Whitmer said, calling the decision on sanctions “an important step toward accountability.”

In July, Judge Linda Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, presided over a six-hour hearing, seeking to determine whether Powell, attorney Lin Wood of Atlanta and others allied with Trump should face sanctions for an election-related lawsuit they filed in Michigan.

Parker previously called claims made in affidavits submitted “fantastical” and on Wednesday she signed an opinion and order, sanctioning a laundry list of attorneys from several states, including Michigan, New York, Georgia and Texas.