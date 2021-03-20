TRAVERSE CITY — Student hunger became a grave concern for educators and advocates about one year ago.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 16, 2020, announcement that all schools would close for three weeks had unintended consequences for students most in need — those who rely on schools to provide them meals every day through the federal free-and-reduced lunch program.
A year later, families struggling with food insecurity are getting a shot in the arm — not a vaccine, but a helpful boost to their government benefits.
Whitmer along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced in February the Biden administration approved a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits totaling $741 million in federal aid to help more than 810,000 families afford groceries. Payments begin this month, and the benefits are retroactive to September, which will be paid in a lump sum, and go through June.
Households already receiving food assistance will receive payments on their Bridge cards. Families who do not already receive food assistance will receive in the mail a Pandemic-EBT card they can use to buy food.
Cathy O’Connor, president of Step Up Northern Michigan and a part of the Northwest Food Coalition, said it is better that the money is going directly to families and not to food banks and pantries.
Area food pantries have experienced a decrease in traffic during the pandemic. O’Connor doesn’t necessarily believe the need is lessening, but the previous EBT benefits along with fears of contracting COVID-19 while in public and transportation issues likely contributed to the drop.
O’Connor said the pandemic created food deserts in certain parts of the state because many pantries do not have enough volunteers and remain closed.
“Anytime you can get money into the hands of people who are struggling and let them make those decisions, that’s a good thing,” O’Connor said. “It allows the ones bordering on food insecurity on a daily basis to adjust their food budget.”
Much of the benefit payouts rely on free-and-reduced lunch data from schools and will be geared toward students learning virtually full time or part time. Families will receive $127 monthly for each eligible child who has no in-person classes and $77 for each eligible child who attends a school with a hybrid schedule.
K-12 students from families with incomes below 130 percent of the federal poverty line are eligible for free lunches, while those with incomes between 130 percent and 185 percent can receive reduced-price lunches.
The cluster of counties with the highest percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch is contained to the northern and western parts of the lower peninsula. Nearly 97 percent of the students in Lake County rely on the program, according to 2020 data from the Kids Count survey. Compare that to Livingston County downstate at just 22.1 percent, and the disparity is stark.
Kalkaska has the fifth highest rate at 71.5 percent with Lake, Oceana (77.8), Oscoda (75.6) and Rosscommon (71.8) rounding out the bottom five. Manistee is the sixth highest county at nearly 70 percent followed by Wexford at 68.4 percent.
Grand Traverse County, in contrast, has the sixth lowest rate at just below 36 percent followed by Leelanau (47.8) at 19, Antrim (50.9) at 28 and Benzie (58.4) at 51.
Buckley Community Schools is on the border of Grand Traverse and Wexford counties but falls into the latter county. Superintendent Jessica Harrand said the percentage of participation in the district’s lunch program increased from the mid 40s to the low 50s during the pandemic.
Harrand opened the program to high school students in November and December when Whitmer shifted all high schools to virtual learning for multiple weeks. The flood of families with high school students signing up for free and reduced lunches surprised Harrand.
Because participation and the rate of poverty is so high, Buckley officials applied for all students to be eligible to get free breakfast and free lunch. That wish was granted.
Harrand said the expansion helped families who felt uncomfortable filling out the necessary forms to be in the program because of the stigma some feel is attached to free and reduced meals. That issue made the number of families in need look lower than it actually was, Harrand said.
“I know for certain I had students who were hungry but were too embarrassed to take advantage of the program,” she said.
Jenny Patton knows that stigma. She often sees it in they eyes of those she serves.
Patton, the food service director at Kalkaska Public Schools, is part of a team that passed out 500 meals every week during the summer. Patton said KPS administrators “bent over backwards to feed those kids.”
Kalkaska is designated as a CEP district (community eligibility provision), which the U.S. Department of Agriculture put in place as a free meal service option for schools in low-income areas.
Patton said it is difficult for those taking advantage of the program to go unnoticed. The staff does not ask any questions and does not require people to give their names. Those seeking food simply say how many children they have and then receive that number of meals.
“People are proud,” Patton said. “They feel funny, especially in these small communities — everybody knows everybody.”
Patton begins her workday at 8 a.m. along with the rest of her coworkers. They prep the fresh food on Monday and get it ready for distribution Tuesday. They get a head start on the following week by packing the cold goods and dry products on Wednesday and Thursday.
The job takes about four to five hours of near nonstop labor. But the work is worth it to Patton.
“That’s what we’re here for — to feed the kids,” she said. “We offer as much as we can to as many people as we can.”
