TRAVERSE CITY — At least five public beaches in Traverse City have elevated E. coli levels following heavy rain that accompanied a severe thunderstorm earlier this week.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department on Thursday warned area residents and visitors not to come into any contact with the water at the beaches at Bryant Park, Traverse City Senior Center and Sayler Park; partial contact with the water — wading, fishing and boating only — was advised at East Bay and Sunset Park beaches.
Water quality tests showed all other beaches in Traverse City were cleared for full body contact, health officials said.
Beaches in Benzie and Leelanau counties tested in the region’s monitoring program this week all showed water quality acceptable for swimming, or full-body contact.
The area’s weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each Wednesday morning with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
