TRAVERSE CITY — Delaying routine procedures to treat COVID-19 patients and only taking emergency cases, while manageable, has become an issue, hospital officials said.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Munson Healthcare officials said prioritization currently puts hospitalized symptomatic patients, including those who are unvaccinated, over asymptomatic ones and outpatient procedures.
Patients who are at high risk, such as those with cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, immunocompromising conditions or receipt of immunosuppressive medications, obesity, pregnancy, and sickle cell disease, are also prioritized, especially if they are symptomatic with COVID-19.
“Because of this issue, we have — fortunately, very rarely — but we have had instances where people absolutely needed to be hospitalized could not be in the short term, because there were just no beds,” said Dr. David Gordon, physician chief of cancer services at Munson.
“The one that comes to mind is a patient with acute leukemia. There’s no way you can treat that patient as an outpatient. So, I mean, we appreciate the fact that, in this grand scheme, Munson Healthcare has been very good to us, because, many of our patients, if you have malignancy, you do need to deal with it now. It can’t really wait. So, we appreciate the fact that they have made adjustments for our patients, but it remains an issue,” he said.
Cancer screenings were cut back at the start of the pandemic because patients and staff were concerned about exposure, he said.
Gordon said, while he does not believe he has lost many cancer patients to COVID-19, he knows there have been a few so he and his staff are constantly concerned about it.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson Healthcare, said Munson has recently stepped up COVID-19 screening on inpatients and has found that along with an increase of COVID-19 patients in the area, there has been a small increase in asymptomatic patients admitted.
“And, the reason that is is many of those patients would be coming in for other things like surgeries or other procedures. And, I think people are aware as we have been in pandemic red, those procedures have been markedly reduced so that we are really only doing those that are emergent. So, we are seeing a handful of people that are being admitted with COVID rather than because of COVID. But, very few,” she said.
When asked, Munson officials said they did not know exactly how many procedures have been delayed due to prioritizing COVID-19 patients.
On Tuesday, Munson reported 87 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across the network’s six hospitals, with 61 of them at Munson Medical Center.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Friday, there were 91,325 cases and 1,625 deaths reported in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The data tallies 378 new deaths for northern Michigan since Dec. 1.
Percent positivity statewide was at 32.3 percent for the past 14 days and at 22.5 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region.
Data presented at the press conference also showed inpatient volumes at Munson up 15 percent when charted from December 2019 to mid-January 2020 and up 67 percent when charted from December 2020 to mid-January 2021.
The same data showed one in six hospitalizations, or about 16 percent of inpatients, were from COVID-19 from December 2021 to mid-January 2022.
“Winter, with the exception of kids, tends to be a slower time in the hospitals. So, that’s why we thought this was important to kind of show this, that our volumes overall are up,” Nefcy said, adding that it takes more to care for a COVID-19 patient than a regular inpatient and that it comes on top of staffing issues and increases in their own staff illness.
Currently nine COVID-19 patients are on ventilators across Munson Healthcare’s system, two of which are vaccinated and not boosted, seven of which are unvaccinated.
During the past several weeks, patients who on ventilators have all been unvaccinated, Nefcy said, adding that while it was hard to extrapolate meaning from small numbers, patients who tend to be vaccinated and still get admitted or have serious complications from COVID tend to have other medical issues.
“Very, very frequently, one of them is oncologic in nature. There are other things, too. Chronic pulmonary disease, chronic heart disease and obesity are all significant risk factors, as is our age; but, a cancer diagnosis is also very high risk factor for those breakthrough cases,” Nefcy said.
While health officials said no particular brand of vaccine has a higher breakthrough rate than others, they emphasized any vaccination against COVID-19 is better than no vaccination at all.
“And just because you had the disease does not mean that you’re not infected or that you’re not going to be able to pass the disease to somebody else. And, that’s no reason not to get the booster as well. Some people say, ‘well, I’ve already had the disease, I don’t need to do anything more.’ That’s actually not true, because it’s like a step-wise thing. The more things you do, the safer you are,” Gordon said.
District Health Department No. 10 said Tuesday they will also no longer be performing universal individual-level contact tracing, putting the responsibility on COVID-19 positive individuals to notify any and all potential close contacts.
The department will instead focus on vulnerable populations and settings like long term care facilities, group homes, schools, shelters and dormitories. The “redirection” comes in an environment of “strained and limited staffing capacity,” the health department statement said.
The department, however, will continue notifying individuals via text if they test positive, so they can notify everyone who might have been exposed and take appropriate measures to quarantine themselves.
Health Officer Kevin Hughes called the department’s contact tracing effort since the start of the pandemic “enormous” and said it was now the community’s responsibility to step up.
This follows MDHHS’ recent announcement that they will also discontinue contact tracing.
