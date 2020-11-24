TRAVERSE CITY — Multiple northern Michigan health departments have issued public health advisories in response to spiking COVID-19 cases.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department and Benzie Leelanau District Health Departments both issued Public Health Advisories to urge residents in their jurisdictions to follow already implemented protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Officials say cases of the coronavirus in Grand Traverse County have increased eight-fold during the past two months. In Benzie and Leelanau Counties the advisory states cases have increased six-fold.
“Our hospital systems are reporting they are reaching critical capacity limits for both beds and staffing,” Grand Traverse County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger wrote in the advisory. “The deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in our region have reached the highest volume they have ever been and the COVID-19 risk level for all our counties is now considered highest risk, signifying widespread community transmission.”
Residents in both jurisdictions are being advised to:
- Stay home if they are sick.
- Seek COVID-19 testing if they have symptoms suggestive of the disease.
- Isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.
- Quarantine for 14 days if they are a close contact of a confirmed case.
- Answer all calls, texts or emails from the State or Local Health Departments.
On top of adhering to required safety precautions businesses have in place such as face coverings, the health department is advising people to choose a “social bubble” when gathering in a group. It is also advising residents to consider modified holiday celebrations that are small, local, and encourage the wearing of masks, physical distancing and proper hygiene practices.
Between Friday and Tuesday, local health departments confirmed 1,127 new cases of COVID-19. By comparison the state’s 17 county region that includes most of the northern Lower Peninsula had that same number of cases confirmed in the five months leading into August.
The total number of cases in the region is now 7,903 with 153 deaths since March. Grand Traverse County had 209 new cases since Friday. In addition, Alpena, Charlevoix, Antrim, Otsego and Presque Isle counties all saw cases increase 20 percent of their counties total since Friday.
No places of community exposure were reported in Grand Traverse County, but a Facebook post by the Health Department said community exposure was prevalent and any activity or venue was an opportunity for exposure.
All but seven counties had at least one new death among residents. Roscommon County had two new deaths reported since Friday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,200 new cases Tuesday with 145 deaths, 51 of which were added through a vital records review.
According to the MI Start Map dashboard, the region has a 9.9 percent positivity rate, lower than the state’s average of 13.6 percent. Michigan is averaging 63,000 test result per day, recording a record-high 78,000 last Friday.
