TRAVERSE CITY — The monthly Health Department of Northwest Michigan Board meeting ended shortly after it began Tuesday.
After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the invocation and taking attendance, the eight-person board stalled on approval of the day’s agenda. Then legal counsel advised that they could not continue if the majority failed to approved the agenda, ending the meeting after less than 30 minutes.
It’s the first time one of their meetings has ended like this during his career, health department interim officer Daniel Thorell said.
The main reason commissioners were unable to agree on the agenda was the second item under 7b: a recommendation of the program and evaluation committee to not apply for the Michigan Health Endowment Fund 2023 Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles Initiatives.
The grant was for $500,000 for healthy food options and education for the Emmet and Charlevoix County Intermediate School Districts, according to Antrim County Commissioner and health board member Dawn LaVanway.
One of the commissioners who serves on the program and evaluation committee, Jarris Rubingh from Antrim County, said during the meeting that he wanted to strike that item from the agenda since his committee had already decided not to apply for the grant.
Other commissioners couldn’t agree and that motion ended in a 4-4 vote. Immediately after that, the board chairman, Commissioner Scott Hankins from Charlevoix County, asked for a motion to pass the agenda as it stood.
That motion also failed in a 4-4 vote.
After the second motion to pass the agenda failed, Hankins and Thorell stepped aside to talk to legal counsel about whether they could continue with the meeting. They both said the lawyers advised against it, noting that it would break with standard procedure.
In a 12-item list shared with the Record-Eagle, Rubingh and others said they opposed applying for the grant for a variety of reasons, including the belief that it would lead to an expansion of government, their objection about the pass-through nature of the grant with the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, and the lack of transparency as to what the nutrition education curriculum would be.
LaVanway noted that Otsego would not have been affected by the grant and would not have received any money from it, even if the board had applied and won.
The decision to apply for the grant was on the agenda to be decided by the entire board. But Rubingh argued that it should be up to his committee to decide the outcome of proposal.
“His point was that the committee made the decision and that it didn’t need to be talked about anymore, and it doesn’t need to go to the board,” Thorell said.
But, when Rubingh’s committee met, before today’s health board meeting, the decision against applying for the grant failed in a 2-2 tie vote, with Rubingh and Otsego County Commissioner Jonathan Turnbull opposing applying for it.
Hankins said he would have liked to hear more about the grant before a decision was reached. He also noted that there were other agenda items, like paying the bills, that will have to be postponed to their next monthly board meeting in June.
Since the grant’s application deadline is on Thursday, Thorell said it is unlikely that they will end up submitting an application.
“Because we couldn’t have the meeting for the full board to either accept that or reject that, we can’t do anything with the grant,” he said. “So essentially, there wasn’t another chance to hear the merits of the grant and the board to determine whether or not to try to apply for that grant.”
Even though the health department board’s subcommittee decided to not apply for this grant, Groundwork still has 48 hours to submit a grant on their own.
Groundwork’s food and farming program director Jen Schaap said Tuesday afternoon that she wasn’t sure if they would submit an application of their own without the health department.
“We’re disappointed it didn’t work,” she said. “They’ve been a key champion for a long time.”
Despite the health department’s departure from this grant, Schaap said Groundwork will continue to shift things around to keep providing nutrition and food education services in the area.
“We will continue the work to get nutritious food to kids who need it,” she said.
Thorell said Tuesday that he was unsure if a special meeting would be called in the meantime before the next board meeting.
The next scheduled board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.