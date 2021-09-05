Michigan is flexing its agricultural muscle. The state leads the nation in the production of specialty crops, being the second most agriculturally diverse state in the country. It leads the country in growing asparagus, Niagara grapes, winter squash and cranberry beans. Northern Michigan is one of the top cherry producing regions in the world.
That’s pretty good for land that at least twice was declared distinctly inhospitable for agriculture.
The story of how the Wolverine State went from “being agriculturally inhospitable” to a land of bounty is one of mistaken judgement, incredibly hard work, and current success.
Let’s start in 1859. The New York Tribune describes northern Michigan as cold and uninviting for agriculture, full of vast swamps and dense forests offering only moderately valuable timber. The writer is Horace Greeley, esteemed journalist and the paper’s founder.
Given certain college football rivalries, and that Ohio and Michigan once actually engaged in a shooting battle (the Toledo War of 1835 – 36), perhaps it is fitting that Greeley’s description simply expanded on earlier comments made by Ohioan Edward Tiffin.
In 1816, Tiffin, then surveyor general of the United States, declared the whole of Michigan to be a land wholly unsuitable for agriculture, full of unhealthy swamps and sandy wastes.
So what changed?
For one thing, Tiffin and friends were simply wrong, their opinions coming from the exploration of only a very limited area of Michigan.
If they actually had bothered to check with the area’s long-term inhabitants — in northern Michigan, the Anishinabeg — they may have realized their error. But in the culture of the 1800s most officials were highly unlikely to seek the advice of those Indigenous peoples.
They were Michigan’s first farmers, supporting themselves through a combination of agriculture, hunting and gathering.
Corn was a staple, being planted in the midst of the forest after the necessary trees were killed by girdling to admit sunlight. Wild rice was another staple, grown in mud-bottom lakes and sluggish streams. Squash, peas, pumpkins and kidney beans were also grown.
The native population was small enough, and moved frequently enough, that such farming caused few changes in the countryside. When the French arrived in the 1600s, they were mostly interested in fur trading, so again little changed.
In the 1800s multitudes of English-speakers and European immigrants entered the picture. With their arrival, Michigan farming changed significantly. Eventually vegetables like the squash and beans so carefully nurtured by the Anishinabeg would help propel Michigan to agricultural leadership.
In the early 1800s most newcomers to Michigan were United States citizens, moving west as the amount of available land in the northeast shrunk. The majority settled in southern parts of the state.
But by the time northern Michigan opened up, things had changed. Between 1840 and 1860, the number of European immigrants to the United States more than doubled. Many of those immigrants poured in to Michigan.
Northern Michigan’s many Centennial and Sesquicentennial farms are active reminders of their arrival. Such farms are recognized through a program of the Historical Society of Michigan.
To qualify, a property must be a working farm of 10 or more acres that has been continuously owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
According to the HSM, there are 70 certified Centennial Farms in Grand Traverse County, four of which are Sesquicentennial Farms. Leelanau County boasts 57 certified farms, five of which have sesquicentennial status.
The oldest of all is the Joseph and Esther Gauthier Farm in Leelanau County, founded in 1857. The oldest Grand Traverse County farm, founded in 1859, is the John Sayler Farm in Williamsburg.
Yet such successes do not mean it was easy for those early farmers.
Many of them purchased their land unseen. Some of it turned out to be good for crops, but much was not.
For example, lumber companies sold cut over land full of pine stumps. Of course stumps had to be removed, and on top of that the sandy soil that had so well nurtured the great white pines was not good for most crops.
But even faced with such challenges, some farmers thrived. For example, they successfully grew vegetables in the sandy and muck soils so derided by early pundits. Skip ahead to today, and Michigan is a leader in growing, for example, turnips, celery, radishes and cucumbers.
Hay and potatoes also grew well in this area. In fact potatoes grew so well that in 2021 Michigan leads the nation in the production of potatoes for potato chip production.
And what about fruit? As early as the late 1850s, farming visionaries lauded the microclimate created by Lake Michigan as being perfect for fruit growing. Today’s fruit producers can trace their success back those 19-century innovators. Michigan today produces 70 percent of the nation’s tart cherries, ranks third in the number of apples grown, and eighth for grapes.
Many Indigenous agricultural traditions also survived the decades. This in spite of the disruption white settlement caused to Native life: Land was taken, and many Native Americans were forced to leave their homes and move further west.
But over the decades tribes have made concerted efforts to invigorate many traditions, including agricultural expertise. Here in northern Michigan, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians formed the Department of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty in 2019, its purpose being to enable the tribe to produce food and food products for the tribal community.
Beyond tribal food innovation and world record cherry crops, what more can Michigan offer? Well, how about being third in Christmas trees harvested, or forth in hops production?
Or first in the floriculture of impatiens, begonia, geraniums, petunias, Easter lilies and potted hostas? As well as being noted for its for its dairy products, grains and livestock?
Two things are for sure. First, Michigan is a land of agricultural bounty. Secondly, Horace Greeley, Edward Tiffin and friends were wrong.
